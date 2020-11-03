If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you have a new camera drone on your list to buy this coming Black Friday as a gift for yourself or anyone on your list, you’ll be pleased to learn that you don’t have to wait another minute to score a fantastic Black Friday 2020 deal.

The $100 Potensic Elfin Foldable Drone with 2K Camera is a hot new model from a popular quadcopter brand, and it’s on sale right now at Amazon for just $49.99.

You’ll need to clip the on-site coupon to save $20, plus the coupon code TCKM3EHI will shave off another $30 at checkout.

Drones are big sellers every year around the holidays, and we expect Black Friday 2020 to be no different. In fact, it’s pretty nice to think that at least one thing about 2020 will be the same as past years, given everything that’s going on right now. That said, anyone looking for a great deal on a camera drone doesn’t actually have to wait until Black Friday this year because there’s a killer limited-time deal available right now at Amazon.

The Potensic Elfin Foldable Drone with 2K Camera is an awesome new model from a brand that many quadcopter fans out there will recognize. This particular model was released just recently and it packs all the things people love about Potensic’s foldable camera drones. On top of all those great features like one-touch takeoff and landing, this drone also packs a high-resolution 2K camera for stunning photos and videos.

This $100 drone is worth every penny at that price, but there’s a double-discount you can take advantage of right now on Amazon. Clip the on-site coupon to save $20 and then use the coupon code TCKM3EHI at checkout to slash another $30 off the final price. That’s 50% off altogether, so you’ll get this great quadcopter for just $49.99!

Potensic Elfin Foldable Drone with 2K Camera – $49.99

[2K CAMERA & FPV FUNCTION]: – Build-in a high-quality image processor with FPV real-time transmission function, this Potensic Elfin drone enables you to shoot incredible 2K photos and see the real-time first-person-view on the App. The app enables you to expand your creativity further and share it on social media with ease. Note: all the photos and video clips are automatically saved to your phone, the Micro SD card is not required.

[20MIN LONG & SAFETY FLYING]: -Come with 2 battery aims to extend your exciting moment to 20mins in total. Protective Propeller Guards to ensure a safe flight. High-quality ABS material to free your worries of a sudden shock or drop. Best choice with enough fun for beginners.

[USER-FRIENDLY FOR BEGINNER]: – A new, intuitive, and safe piloting app with an ergonomic remote control, makes it easy for beginners to handle the flight. Also comes with a detailed manual that provides accurate instructions about the function and usage of this 2K drone. Even the new pilots can easily take off with the function “one key takeoff/landing”. Nice gift for adult beginners and kids.

[ENJOY MORE FUN ON APP]: -Multiple function compact in the exclusive App “Potensic Toy”, such as Gestures Control, Trajectory Flight, Gravity Sensor Control, Optical Flow, Headless Mode, One Key Takeoff/Landing, and Three-Speed Adjustment. Come and get 2 to compete with your brothers or friends.

[FOLDABLE DESIGN WITH CARRYING BAG]: -With its carbon frame and 95g lightweight, Potensic Elfin drone takes less than 3 seconds to unfold. It’s so compact and lightweight that you can easily carry it around in a bag and take it everywhere. Also, this 2K drone is equipped with custom storage spaces to accommodate your drone’s accessories. Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the carrying bag also provides effective protection for your flying companion.

