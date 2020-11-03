If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

With plenty of shipping delays expected ahead of the holidays this year, Amazon is offering so many early Black Friday 2020 deals in its Holiday Dash deals hub.

Among all the deep discounts you’ll find in there are Prime Day’s best-selling Mpow 059 wireless headphones on sale for just $22.49.

These awesome headphones have a whopping 33,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, and now it’s time for you to find out why.

Other than discounted Purell hand sanitizer and FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks that NIOSH says work even better than 3M N95 masks, nothing sold as well on Prime Day 2020 as wireless headphones. Apple’s AirPods 2 started at just $120 on Prime Day, and they’re still on sale for $129 now. Bose QC35 wireless noise cancelling headphones were also top-sellers at just $199, and that sale is still going right now.

But one pair of headphones outsold them all among our readers, and they come from a brand that you might never have even heard of.

The Mpow 059 wireless headphones offer surprisingly good sound quality and battery life for a pair of wireless headphones that typically sell for between $30 and $40. In fact, they’re so good that they’ve earned these wildly popular headphones a whopping 33,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, plus another 7,500 4-star reviews. If that doesn’t speak to their quality, we don’t know what does. They dropped to a new all-time low of just $21 on Prime Day, which also helps explain why they sold so well.

If you missed out on that deal — or if you want to pick up another pair or two to give as holiday gifts — we’ve got some spectacular news. Mpow’s Black Friday 2020 deal just got here early, so you can get these awesome headphones for just $22.49!

Mpow 059 Bluetooth Headphones Over Ear, Hi-Fi Stereo Wireless Headset, Foldable, Soft Memory-Pr… List Price:$25.49 Price:$22.49 You Save:$3.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

The versatility of the Mpow 059 shows you why they are worth the purchase. You can connect both via Bluetooth or by plugging in the 3.5mm jack into your device. Listening to your computer or phone can be done easily with this pair. The comfortable ear pads allow you to wear these for hours. Whether you’re cranking through a paper or just relaxing at your desk, you’ll love wearing these.

Check out more information below from the Amazon product page.

Mpow 059 wireless headphones – $22.49

IMPRESSIVE SOUND QUALITY IS THE ULTIMATE GOAL: The High-fidelity stereo sound benefits from the 40mm neodymium driver, CSR chip, and the around-ear cushion design which provide a well-closed and immersed environment for your ears, Just lose yourself in the music! NOTE: Mpow 059 headphones are passive noise isolating, NOT active noise cancellation(ANC), it can’t cancel the noise completely but it won’t drain the battery and damage the sound. 2. The closed-back design provides immersive Hi-Fi sound with CSR chip and 40mm driver together, it is better than ANC in term of sounds quality

BUILT TO STAY COMFORTABLE: The Memory-protein ear cushion simulates human skin texture, ensuring lasting comfort. The stainless steel slider and softly padded headband allows you to find the perfect fit without constraint and provide excellent durability

NEVER POWER OFF, BOTH WIRELESS & WIRED: 1. The wireless mode: Battery update to 20-hr music time/ talking time in a single charge. A 10-minute charge gives 2 hours of play when the battery is low. 2. The Wired mode: you can also use it as a wired headphone with the provided audio cable so the headphones will never power off

