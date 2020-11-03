If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s Holiday Dash deals hub is packed full of incredible early Black Friday 2020 deals, and we dug through them all to find the very best ones today. Highlights from today’s roundup include FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks and Nan Qi Xing KN95 masks that NIOSH says work as well as 3M N95s for as little as $1.90 each, insanely popular $15 TP-Link Kasa smart plugs for just $6.75 each, sleek black KN95 masks that reviewers are calling “perfect” for just $1.40 each, best-selling Mpow 059 wireless headphones with 33,000 5-star ratings for just $22.49, a shockingly rare 31% discount on Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles, a $290 Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Show 5 bundle for only $149.99, Clorox wipes and Purell alcohol wipes in stock, Amazon’s beloved $50 Fire TV Stick 4K for $29.99, the crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see inside anything for just $28.79, Bose QC35 ANC headphones for $199, AirPods 2 for $129, a massive $301 discount on the Roomba i7+ robot vacuum that empties itself after cleaning and on the upgraded Roomba i9+ model, $50 an Instant Pot killer called the CHEF iQ Smart Cooker that will blow you away, the awesome MyQ smart garage door opener that sold out on Prime Day for just $29.98, an unbelievable $850 discount on the Vava 4K ultra short throw laser home theater projector, best-selling coffee makers starting at $48.99, a huge one-day sale on office and home furniture, and more. See all of today’s best bargains below.

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks on FDA EUA List, Protection for Dust Pollen,… List Price:$44.99 Price:$25.43 ($2.54 / mask) You Save:$26.11 (58%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Nan Qi Xing KN95 Face Mask, Disposable Masks Protection for Dust Pollen, on EUA FDA Approved Li… Price:$18.95 ($1.90 / mask) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home&IFTTT,No… List Price:$49.99 Price:$26.99 ($6.75 each) You Save:$23.00 (46%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Mpow 059 Bluetooth Headphones Over Ear, Hi-Fi Stereo Wireless Headset, Foldable, Soft Memory-Pr… List Price:$25.49 Price:$22.49 You Save:$3.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

KN95 Face Mask 50 Pack, WWDOLL 5-Layer Breathable Cup Dust Mask with Elastic Earloop and Nose B… Price:$69.99 ($1.40 / mask) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer, Refreshing Gel, 12 fl oz Sanitizer Table Top Pump Bottle (Case… List Price:$99.84 Price:$69.20 You Save:$30.64 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 Liter Flip Cap Bottle (Pack of 4)… List Price:$70.00 Price:$64.22 You Save:$5.78 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Clorox 15948CT Disinfecting Wipes, 75 Wipes, 6/CT, Lemon Scent Price:$70.48 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL 902210BX Sanitizing Hand Wipes, 5 x 7, 100/Box Price:$41.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 List Price:$289.98 Price:$149.99 You Save:$139.99 (48%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$129.99 Price:$129.00 You Save:$0.99 (1%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa built in, Dolby Vision, includes Alexa Voice Remot… List Price:$49.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$20.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise-Cancelling, with Alexa voice contr… List Price:$299.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$100.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal-Empties Itself, Wi-Fi Connec… List Price:$999.99 Price:$699.00 You Save:$300.99 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal- Empties itself, Wi-Fi Conne… List Price:$1,299.99 Price:$999.00 You Save:$300.99 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

CHEF iQ World’s Smartest Pressure Cooker, Pairs with App Via WiFi for Meals in an Instant Bui… List Price:$199.99 Price:$149.99 You Save:$50.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain MYQ-G0301 - Wireless & Wi-Fi enabled Garage Hub with S… List Price:$39.98 Price:$29.98 You Save:$10.99 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

VAVA 4K UHD Laser TV Home Theatre Projector | Bright 2500 Lumens | Ultra Short Throw | HDR10 |… List Price:$2,799.99 Price:$1,949.99 You Save:$850.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

DEPSTECH Wireless Endoscope, IP67 Waterproof WiFi Borescope Inspection 2.0 Megapixels HD Snake… List Price:$35.99 Price:$28.79 You Save:$7.20 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Wireless Endoscope,DEPSTECH Upgrade 5.0MP HD WiFi Borescope, 16 inch Focal Distance, Semi-Rigid… List Price:$49.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

1080P Dual-Lens Endoscope, DEPSTECH Borescope with 4.5in IPS Screen, HD Inspection Camera with… List Price:$85.99 Price:$66.21 You Save:$19.78 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.