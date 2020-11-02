If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon surprised us all last week when it kicked off a massive early Black Friday 2020 sale that’s packed full of deals on Amazon devices.

Ready for another shocker? This crazy sale is still going right now with some of the best deals we’ve seen all year!

Definitely spend time scrolling through all the deals, but the best of the bunch might be Fire TV Sticks starting at just $17.99.

Black Friday 2020 is now less than a month away, but Amazon decided to do things a little differently this year. Everything about 2020 is different from years past, so why not mix things up even more? Shipping is bound to be a problem ahead of the holidays, so Amazon decided to launch a massive early Black Friday 2020 sale that includes all-time low prices on more than 40 different Amazon devices and bundles. How crazy is that?!

Here are just a few of the crazy deals you can find in this big blowout sale:

Everyone should check out the rest of the deals right here on Amazon, but there are a few in particular that we wanted to call to your attention. Deep discounts on Echo devices and Kindles haven’t been hard to come by lately, but Fire TV discounts have been a bit more elusive. That all ends now, however, because all of Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks are on sale!

Prices start at just $17.99 for the Fire TV Stick Lite. It’s the first big discount on Amazon’s new entry-level Stick, so it’s obviously an all-time low price. The all-new Fire TV Stick also gets its first-ever discount today, dropping to $27.99 from $40 — but you definitely shouldn’t buy it. Why? Because the $50 Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale as well for just $29.99, so you get 4K and HDR for just $2 more. You can also pick up the Fire TV Cube that’s basically a Fire TV Stick 4K combined with an Echo Dot for only $79.99 instead of $120, which is a tremendous value.

Introducing Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) | HD streaming dev… List Price:$29.99 Price:$17.99 You Save:$12.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-new Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) | HD streaming device | 20… List Price:$39.99 Price:$27.99 You Save:$12.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa built in, Dolby Vision, includes Alexa Voice Remot… List Price:$49.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$20.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Cube, hands-free with Alexa built in, 4K Ultra HD, streaming media player, released 201… List Price:$119.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$40.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

This big sale started mid-week last week, so we expect these deals to disappear quite soon. Don’t miss out!

Fire TV Stick Lite – $17.99

This is a no-nonsense streaming stick that fits in easily to your television. You’ll be able to use the Alexa Voice Remote Lite to ask Alexa to search for shows. It’s extremely affordable and easy to use.

Our most affordable Fire TV Stick – Enjoy fast streaming in Full HD. Comes with Alexa Voice Remote Lite.

Press and ask Alexa – Use your voice to easily search and launch shows across multiple apps.

Tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps – Including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, and HBO. Subscription fees may apply.

Introducing Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) | HD streaming dev… List Price:$29.99 Price:$17.99 You Save:$12.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-new Fire TV Stick – $27.99

This is the newest option from Amazon, as it will stream faster than previous iterations. The voice search is easier to control and you can use it to power on and turn the volume up or down on your TV.

Latest release of our best-selling streaming device – 50% more powerful than previous gen for fast streaming in Full HD. Includes Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons.

Less clutter, more control – Alexa Voice Remote lets you use your voice to search and launch shows across apps. Plus, control power and volume on your TV and soundbar with a single remote.

Home theater audio with Dolby Atmos – Feel scenes come to life with immersive Dolby Atmos audio on select titles with compatible home audio systems.

All-new Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) | HD streaming device | 20… List Price:$39.99 Price:$27.99 You Save:$12.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Stick 4K – $29.99

This is the top option for high powered streaming. Bring the 4K streaming with you, as you can watch and catch up with your shows on tons of different services and apps. Plus, you can control it all with your voice through the Alexa Voice remote.

The most powerful 4K streaming media stick.

Watch favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO, and more. Stream for free with Pluto, IMDB TV, and more.

Launch and control content with the Alexa Voice Remote.

Enjoy brilliant picture with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+.

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa built in, Dolby Vision, includes Alexa Voice Remot… List Price:$49.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$20.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Cube – $79.99

This will work quickly and have you watching what you want to watch in an instant. But you can also enjoy the sounds of your show even more, as it can control soundbars and your satellite with your voice.

The fastest, most powerful Fire TV.

From across the room, just ask Alexa to turn on the TV, dim the lights, and play your show.

Control compatible soundbar and A/V receiver, and change live cable or satellite channels with your voice.

With the built-in speaker, ask Alexa to check the weather, turn off the lights, and more – even when the TV is off.

Instant access to 4K ultra HD content, plus support for Dolby Vision and HDR, HDR10+.

Fire TV Cube, hands-free with Alexa built in, 4K Ultra HD, streaming media player, released 201… List Price:$119.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$40.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.