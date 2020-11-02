If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday 2020 started early this year at Amazon, with hundreds of deals in Amazon’s Holiday Dash deals hub that offer even lower prices than we’ve seen on past Black Fridays

Instant Pot deals are obviously a Black Friday staple, and there’s a doozy on Amazon today.

Hurry and you can get the $130 Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker with nine cooking modes and 15 one-touch programs for just $79.99, a new all-time low price!

Black Friday can’t really be Black Friday without Instant Pot deals, and this year they’re arriving early at Amazon. We told you about two incredible Instant Pot sales last week, but it looks like Amazon decided to save its best early Black Friday deal for today!

When people think of an Instant Pot, they generally picture the Instant Pot Duo 60. It’s the best-selling Instant Pot model ever, and it’s on sale right now at Amazon for just $79. That’s a nice little $21 discount, but you absolutely should not buy it. Why would we recommend that our readers pass up a deal on the best-selling Instant Pot ever? Because there’s a new version that’s a huge upgrade from the original, and it’s on sale at Amazon for just $10 more!

On Monday only, you can score a $130 Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for just $79.99, which is a new all-time low price. Instant Pots almost never go on sale with discounts this deep unless it’s Prime Day or Black Friday, so you definitely don’t have to worry about seeing a better deal come along in a few weeks. The Duo Plus is one of the best and most feature-rich models that Instant Pot has ever made, so don’t miss out!

You might as well take advantage of this deal while it’s taking place. But remember, that’s only for today. This combines nine appliances in one, allowing you to slow cook, pressure cook, cook rice, steam, saute, and more. This is an ideal machine for a family, as you can teach your kids how to easily prepare meals or you can set something up to slow cook and go about your day. The free Instant Pot app comes with so many recipes, it’ll take you a long time to try them all.

Don’t take our word for it though. Read up on the product information from the Amazon page and see for yourself.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker – $79.99

Upgrade from duo: Instant Pot Duo plus is the updated duo. Duo plus upgrades include the easy seal lid to automatically seal when pressure cooking and a cooking progress indicator, so you know when cooking begins.

Cooks fast and saves time: The Instant Pot Duo plus multi-cooker combines 9 Appliances in one: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, egg cooker, yogurt maker, warmer and sterilizer – and cooks up to 70% faster

Consistently delicious: 15 one-touch smart programs put cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts and more on autopilot – with tasty results

Easy to clean: Fingerprint-resistant stainless steel lid and components and accessories are dishwasher safe

Plenty of recipes: Free Instant Pot app on iOS and Android devices is, loaded with hundreds of recipes for any cuisine to get you started on your culinary adventure. Millions of users provide support and guidance in the many Instant Pot online communities

Advanced safety protection: The 10+ built-in safety features, including overheat protection, safety lock and more to ensure safe pressure cooking

Most popular size capacity: 6-quart large capacity cooks for up to 6 people – perfect for families, and also great for meal prepping and batch cooking for singles and smaller households

Cookware-grade inner pot: The Instant Pot stainless steel inner pot is made with a 3-ply bottom for durability and is healthy and dishwasher-safe

