Dyson is known far and wide as the world’s top vacuum manufacturer, especially when it comes to cordless vacuums.

We all know that, of course, but you might not even have heard of the best cordless stick vacuum that Dyson makes.

It’s a new model called the Dyson V11 Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner and has the strongest motor ever on a cordless vacuum, as well as two huge upgrades that you won’t find on any other Dyson.

The Dyson V11 series is the newest cordless vacuum line in Dyson's catalog. The Dyson V11 Animal is the base model, and the upgraded Dyson V11 Torque Drive costs $100 more. Many people are completely unaware that there's a third model in the V11 lineup though, and it's unlike anything Dyson has released in the past.

Most of you are aware that the V11 series is the newest cordless vacuum line in Dyson’s catalog. The Dyson V11 Animal is the base model, and the upgraded Dyson V11 Torque Drive costs $100 more. Many people are completely unaware that there’s a third model in the V11 lineup though, and it’s unlike anything Dyson has released in the past.

The Dyson V11 Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is the most powerful and feature-packed model the company has ever made. It’s also the biggest in three key ways. First, the V11 Outsize’s bin is 150% larger than other V11 vacuum models. Second, the cleaner head is 25% larger. And third, it has massive batteries with a run time of 120 minutes, which is probably enough battery life to clean your entire house two or three times, if you wanted to.

The Dyson V11 Outsize has been impossible to find on Amazon, but it’s finally in stock right now. Definitely check it out before it disappears again.

Dyson V11 Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Nickel/Red List Price:$876.00 Price:$799.99 You Save:$76.01 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are some of the important details that Dyson included on Amazon’s product page:

Dyson’s most powerful, intelligent cordless vacuum. Now with a full-size bin and full-size cleaner head

LCD screen displays run time and performance. Digital display shows run time countdown to the second and displays maintenance alerts, giving you complete control of your clean.

Twice the suction of any cordless vacuum¹. 85% more suction than the Dyson V7 vacuum.

Up to 120 minutes of run time². Dyson’s only vacuum with two batteries for extended cleaning.

High Torque XL cleaner head. 25% larger than the High Torque cleaner head to cover more of your home, faster. Automatically adapts suction and power to deep clean different floor types without changing cleaner heads.

Advanced whole-machine filtration. Advanced whole-machine filtration traps 99.99% of particles, dust, and allergens as small as 0.3 microns. Engineered for larger homes with pets.

Dyson technology helps create a cleaner, healthier home – Our vacuums and purifiers are scientifically proven to capture particles as small as allergens and bacteria.

Engineered for whole-home, deep cleaning. Suction power, run time, and tools designed to deep clean your whole home

Full-size bin. Full-size cleaner head. Covers more floor with each pass. 150% bigger bin than the Dyson V11 Torque Drive for longer cleans between emptying.

Intelligently optimizes suction and run time across all floor types. Dyson DLS technology automatically senses and adapts to changes in floor type to extend run time. The right balance of power and run time when you need it.

