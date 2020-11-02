If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Spending time at home has become more commonplace recently and finding activities for your family to do together has left people searching. One of the top hobbies in the world is baking. People love to bake because it helps bring people together and you can look down and see something that you made with your own hands that merits an accomplished feeling. It’s also a time-honored tradition that is passed down from generation to generation in families. This leads us to mentioning that baking with your kids is a tremendous activity to enjoy together. There are plenty of kids baking shows on television now, so if you have a child who is really into baking, they have outlets. But they also need the equipment. A full-fledged chef needs an apron to feel official in the kitchen. Aprons for kids come in handy, as it’s sure to get messy in the kitchen. We’ve taken a look at the market and written about our favorite options when it comes to kid aprons. Enjoy the time with less of the mess while baking.

Have it grow with your kids

Get your kids baking from a young age with the help of the Jennice House Kids Aprons. This comes in two different sizes, small and large, which is meant for ages 3-5 or 6-12. But if your child needs to have their adjusted, it is adjustable in the neck strap and the waist is tied, so that is easy to close. There are five different prints, so your child can pick their favorite one. Made from 100% cotton, it is easy to clean and comfortable to wear. The front pockets hold small gadgets or tools for cooking. You can put this in the washing machine and it won’t shrink.

Key Features:

Made from 100% cotton

Adjustable neck and tie waist

Five different prints

Children Aprons, Pure Cotton Canvas Kids Aprons with Adjustable Neck Strap and Pocket Animal Pr… Price:$9.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

For all kinds of activities

The Onepine Aprons for Kids 8 Pack allows your kids to have fun while doing a multitude of activities. You can choose large packs of aprons to allow you to use them for a lot of tasks. You can choose between 8, 12, 16, 24, and 32 aprons in a pack. You’ll get many colors, so your kid doesn’t have to wear the same one all of the time. Made from high-quality, environmentally-friendly, non-woven material, they are non-toxic, moisture-proof and breathable. You can wash them in warm water below 40 degrees and these can be used for home cooking, art classes, Halloween costumes, costume decorating, birthday party supplies and so much more.

Key Features:

Come in packs of 8, 12, 16, 24, or 32

Made from environmentally-friendly, non-woven material

Moisture-proof and breathable

Onepine Aprons for Kids 8 Pack Fabric Aprons Children Art Smock Artist Painting Aprons for Age… Price:$6.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Choose the style your kid wants

With a ton of options to pick from, the Sylfairy 2 Pack Aprons for Kids will be your child’s newest fashion statement. There are 12 different patterns to pick from, including dogs, donuts, planets, rainbows, dinosaurs, galaxies, and more. You can choose between a small or a medium, depending on the size of your kid. You’ll get two in a pack and they are made from polyester fabric with a 3D design print. They can be washed in the machine and are adjustable on the neck straps for a more personal fit.

Key Features:

12 different patterns to pick from

Two in a pack

Polyester fabric

Sylfairy 2 Pack Aprons for Kids Girls Rainbow Unicorn Apron with Pockets for Children Kichen Ch… Price:$11.87 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Complete the outfit

A child needs to have a full set if they’re going to start their journey towards becoming a chef. That’s why the Dapper&Doll Kids Apron and Chef Hat Gift Set is perfect. This comes with an apron and a chef hat, so your child can enjoy looking and feeling like a pastry chef. There are many color options to choose from, so picking the one that best suits their style is simple. This comes in kids, adults, or toddlers, so the entire family can wear a set.

Key Features:

Comes with an apron and a chef hat

Many color options

Comes in kids, adults, or toddlers size

Dapper&Doll Kids Apron and Chef Hat - Gift Set for Boys Girls Ages 4-10 - White Price:$12.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Get a full set for the kitchen

The JaxoJoy Complete Kids Cooking and Baking Set will have your kids ready to help in the kitchen. This is ideal for toddlers and comes with an apron, chef hat, oven mitt, glove, whisk, wooden spoon, rolling pin, and four cookie cutters. It also comes with a bonus kids cookbook to have them learning recipes. The hat and apron are machine washable and the 12″ strap ties around the neck and waste for easy fitting.

Key Features:

11 items

Bonus kids cookbook

Hat and apron are machine washable

JaxoJoy Complete Kids Cooking and Baking Set - 11 Pcs Includes Apron for Little Girls, Chef Hat… Price:$14.96 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now