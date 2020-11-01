Netflix new shows and moviesChappelle's Show is coming to Netflix on November 1st. Image source: Comedy Central
By Jacob Siegal
November 1st, 2020 at 12:35 PM
  • Netflix is adding 44 new shows, movies, and specials on the week of November 1st.
  • New licensed shows and movies coming to Netflix this week include A Clockwork Orange, Knock Knock, Ocean’s Eleven, all six seasons of Dawson’s Creek, and Chappelle’s Show.
  • Netflix is losing Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark and Olympus Has Fallen.

So, the good news is that the second season of The Mandalorian debuted two days ago. The bad news is that this is a piece about Netflix, not Disney+. I’m not sure I’ve ever been this underwhelmed by a week of Netflix new releases. That’s not to say that some of the originals couldn’t be great, like the Japanese film Mother or the Egyptian show Paranormal — both of which have incredibly compelling trailers — but the big names are lacking.

If foreign language dramas aren’t your thing, Netflix is dropping a few popular US movies and shows this week as well, including Ocean’s Eleven, Platoon, and Paul Blart: Mall Cop. If you’re looking for a ’90s show to binge watch in the days and weeks ahead, all six seasons of Dawson’s Creek should have you covered. But there is one surprise addition that wasn’t on the original list: Chappelle’s Show. The Comedy Central classic is now on Netflix.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of November 1st, 2020:

Arrivals

Sunday, November 1st

  • 60 Days In: Season 5
  • A Clockwork Orange
  • Boyz n the Hood
  • Casper
  • Chappelle’s Show
  • Christmas Break-In
  • Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6
  • Easy A
  • Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
  • Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
  • Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
  • Forged in Fire: Season 6
  • Jumping the Broom
  • Knock Knock
  • Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3
  • Little Monsters (1989)
  • M’entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me?: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Mile 22
  • Ocean’s Eleven
  • Paul Blart: Mall Cop
  • Piercing
  • Platoon
  • School Daze
  • Snowden
  • The Garfield Show: Season 3
  • The Impossible
  • The Indian in the Cupboard
  • The Next Karate Kid
  • Wheels of Fortune
  • Yes Man

Monday, November 2nd

  • Prospect

Tuesday, November 3rd

Wednesday, November 4th

  • A Christmas Catch
  • Christmas With A Prince
  • Love and Anarchy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Thursday, November 5th

Friday, November 6th

Departures

Sunday, November 1st

  • Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark
  • Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
  • Olympus Has Fallen
  • Shark Night

Wednesday, November 4th

  • Death House

Friday, November 6th

  • Into the Forest
  • Krisha

Saturday, November 7th

  • Hit & Run
  • Hope Springs Eternal
  • The Sea of Trees
  • Sleepless

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix in November, as well as the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.

