- Netflix is adding 44 new shows, movies, and specials on the week of November 1st.
- New licensed shows and movies coming to Netflix this week include A Clockwork Orange, Knock Knock, Ocean’s Eleven, all six seasons of Dawson’s Creek, and Chappelle’s Show.
- Netflix is losing Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark and Olympus Has Fallen.
So, the good news is that the second season of The Mandalorian debuted two days ago. The bad news is that this is a piece about Netflix, not Disney+. I’m not sure I’ve ever been this underwhelmed by a week of Netflix new releases. That’s not to say that some of the originals couldn’t be great, like the Japanese film Mother or the Egyptian show Paranormal — both of which have incredibly compelling trailers — but the big names are lacking.
If foreign language dramas aren’t your thing, Netflix is dropping a few popular US movies and shows this week as well, including Ocean’s Eleven, Platoon, and Paul Blart: Mall Cop. If you’re looking for a ’90s show to binge watch in the days and weeks ahead, all six seasons of Dawson’s Creek should have you covered. But there is one surprise addition that wasn’t on the original list: Chappelle’s Show. The Comedy Central classic is now on Netflix.
Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of November 1st, 2020:
Arrivals
Sunday, November 1st
- 60 Days In: Season 5
- A Clockwork Orange
- Boyz n the Hood
- Casper
- Chappelle’s Show
- Christmas Break-In
- Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6
- Easy A
- Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
- Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
- Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
- Forged in Fire: Season 6
- Jumping the Broom
- Knock Knock
- Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3
- Little Monsters (1989)
- M’entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me?: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mile 22
- Ocean’s Eleven
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop
- Piercing
- Platoon
- School Daze
- Snowden
- The Garfield Show: Season 3
- The Impossible
- The Indian in the Cupboard
- The Next Karate Kid
- Wheels of Fortune
- Yes Man
Monday, November 2nd
- Prospect
Tuesday, November 3rd
- Felix Lobrecht: Hype — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Mother — NETFLIX FILM
Wednesday, November 4th
- A Christmas Catch
- Christmas With A Prince
- Love and Anarchy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Thursday, November 5th
- A New York Christmas Wedding
- Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Midnight At The Magnolia
- Operation Christmas Drop — NETFLIX FILM
- Paranormal — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Friday, November 6th
- Citation — NETFLIX FILM
- Country Ever After — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench — NETFLIX FILM
- The Late Bloomer
Departures
Sunday, November 1st
- Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark
- Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
- Olympus Has Fallen
- Shark Night
Wednesday, November 4th
- Death House
Friday, November 6th
- Into the Forest
- Krisha
Saturday, November 7th
- Hit & Run
- Hope Springs Eternal
- The Sea of Trees
- Sleepless
We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix in November, as well as the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.