Netflix is adding 44 new shows, movies, and specials on the week of November 1st.

New licensed shows and movies coming to Netflix this week include A Clockwork Orange, Knock Knock, Ocean’s Eleven, all six seasons of Dawson’s Creek, and Chappelle’s Show.

Netflix is losing Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark and Olympus Has Fallen.

So, the good news is that the second season of The Mandalorian debuted two days ago. The bad news is that this is a piece about Netflix, not Disney+. I’m not sure I’ve ever been this underwhelmed by a week of Netflix new releases. That’s not to say that some of the originals couldn’t be great, like the Japanese film Mother or the Egyptian show Paranormal — both of which have incredibly compelling trailers — but the big names are lacking.

If foreign language dramas aren’t your thing, Netflix is dropping a few popular US movies and shows this week as well, including Ocean’s Eleven, Platoon, and Paul Blart: Mall Cop. If you’re looking for a ’90s show to binge watch in the days and weeks ahead, all six seasons of Dawson’s Creek should have you covered. But there is one surprise addition that wasn’t on the original list: Chappelle’s Show. The Comedy Central classic is now on Netflix.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of November 1st, 2020:

Arrivals

Sunday, November 1st

60 Days In: Season 5

A Clockwork Orange

Boyz n the Hood

Casper

Chappelle’s Show

Christmas Break-In

Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6

Easy A

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Forged in Fire: Season 6

Jumping the Broom

Knock Knock

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3

Little Monsters (1989)

M’entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me?: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mile 22

Ocean’s Eleven

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Piercing

Platoon

School Daze

Snowden

The Garfield Show: Season 3

The Impossible

The Indian in the Cupboard

The Next Karate Kid

Wheels of Fortune

Yes Man

Monday, November 2nd

Prospect

Tuesday, November 3rd

Felix Lobrecht: Hype — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Mother — NETFLIX FILM

Wednesday, November 4th

A Christmas Catch

Christmas With A Prince

Love and Anarchy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Thursday, November 5th

A New York Christmas Wedding

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Midnight At The Magnolia

Operation Christmas Drop — NETFLIX FILM

Paranormal — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Friday, November 6th

Departures

Sunday, November 1st

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

Olympus Has Fallen

Shark Night

Wednesday, November 4th

Death House

Friday, November 6th

Into the Forest

Krisha

Saturday, November 7th

Hit & Run

Hope Springs Eternal

The Sea of Trees

Sleepless

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix in November, as well as the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.