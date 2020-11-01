If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you don’t stop whatever you’re doing right now and check out all the early Black Friday deals in Amazon’s holiday deals hub, you’re just plain crazy. From the Fire TV Stick 4K for just $29.99 and insanely popular Bose QC35 noise cancelling headphones for $199 to a bundle that gets you a $125 Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini cam bundle for just $49.99, it’s pretty much like Black Friday 2020 is already here!

We also picked out 10 specific daily deals to showcase on Sunday, with highlights that include sleek black KN95 face masks for just $1.40 each, FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks that NIOSH says work as well as 3M N95 masks for $2.54 apiece instead of $4.50, an Insignia 32-inch Fire TV for just $99.99, Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles at one of the lowest prices we’ve seen lately, Clorox wipes at less inflated prices than we say last week, the return of Prime Day’s $199 price on Apple’s AirPods Pro, a top-rated Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush for only $19.95, a one-day sale on super-popular Anker charging accessories, tons of deals on popular Yi home cameras for one day only, and up to $2,500 off stunning Samsung QLED 4K and 8K smart TVs. See all of today’s best deals below!

KN95 Face Mask 50 Pack, WWDOLL 5-Layer Breathable Cup Dust Mask with Elastic Earloop and Nose B… Price:$69.99 ($1.40 / mask) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks on FDA EUA List, Protection for Dust Pollen,… List Price:$44.99 Price:$25.43 ($2.54 / mask) You Save:$19.56 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer 8 oz Pump Bottle - Pack of 3 List Price:$23.50 Price:$22.00 You Save:$1.50 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Clorox 15948CT Disinfecting Wipes, 75 Wipes, 6/CT, Lemon Scent Price:$70.50 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$219.00 Price:$199.99 You Save:$19.01 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch Smart HD TV - Fire TV Edition List Price:$129.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$30.00 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Philips Sonicare DailyClean 1100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, White HX3411/04 List Price:$24.95 Price:$19.95 You Save:$5.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Up to 43% off Anker Charging Accessories Price:$15.39 - $89.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Up to 38% off YI Cameras Price:$34.51 - $62.30 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Up to 30% off Samsung QLED TVs with Alexa Built-In Price:$847.99 - $4,997.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.