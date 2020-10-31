Halloween 2020 is going to be a bit different than people are used to because of the coronavirus pandemic.

While most Halloween festivities should be canceled, you can still take advantage of some sweet deals from restaurant chains across the country.

Halloween 2020 isn’t canceled, per se, but this year’s Halloween celebration isn’t going to be anything like Halloweens past. In fact, tons of people out there likely won’t be doing much of anything for Halloween in light of the fact that coronavirus case numbers have soared to new record highs, even surpassing the astronomical numbers we saw back in July. It seemed like things were going so well, but the combination of pandemic fatigue, school reopenings, and colder weather have combined to create the perfect storm. At this rate, we’ll be over 100,000 new coronavirus cases per day soon enough.

If you have kids, you’ll probably be doing something to celebrate Halloween this year even if it’s not a school party or even trick or treating. Here’s an idea: Instead of doing anything risky, why not take advantage of some sweet freebies and deals from local restaurants?

As it does ahead of each holiday, Offers.com has scoured the web to round up all the best discounts and freebies for Halloween 2020. You’ll find dozens of excellent deals from all of your favorite restaurant chains, and many offers are already available right now. Check them all out down below, and don’t forget to call your local privately-owned restaurants as well to see what sort of deals they might be offering. Small local businesses need your patronage now more than ever!

99 Restaurants: In honor of all Boy’s & Girls Club kids, 99 Restaurants invites kids to eat FREE with the purchase of an adult meal every Sunday until Nov. 1 and all day on Halloween.

Applebee’s: Visit your neighborhood Applebee’s and try the $5 Spooky Sip Dracula’s Juice or the Tipsy Zombie.

Auntie Anne’s: From now until Nov. 1, Auntie Anne’s Pretzel Perks app users can get $5 off the purchase of a Pick-Your-Six-Pack when they place a mobile order in the app, place an order online for delivery or pick up at the store. Choose from an assorted six-pack of favorite snacks, including Classic Pretzels, Pretzel Nuggets, or Pretzel Dogs, bundled with six individually packaged dips.

Baked by Melissa: Enjoy a worry-free Halloween with the help of delicious and adorable Halloween cupcakes from Baked by Melissa. Order a Spooky Special 50-pack (one Monster Mash 25-pack, plus one Latest & Greatest 25-pack) for $60 and receive a Boo-Crew 6-pack FREE. Offer runs until Nov. 3, so if you find yourself experiencing sugar withdrawals following Halloween, Baked by Melissa has your back for a few more days.

Baskin-Robbins: You won’t need your candy bucket, but you will need napkins! Baskin-Robbins went all out creating special Halloween-themed treats. Draw inspiration from your fantasy Halloween stash and make your own favorite Halloween flavored sundae. Although launched earlier this year, there’s no better time to enjoy a creature-themed ice cream than Halloween. Creature Creations® “dress up” your favorite ice cream flavor as a Monster, Mermaid, or Unicorn with DIY Creature Creations® Kits. And finally, choose from a number of fun Halloween-themed ice cream cakes, like the Pumpkin Patch Cake, Piñata Ghost Cake, or the spooky Fang-Tastic Monster Cake.

Bobo’s: For a limited time, from Oct. 28 through Oct. 31, Bobo’s, the maker of simple and wholesome 100% whole grain oat bars and snacks, wants you to take 20% off your goodies order.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: Kids get a FREE kid’s meal at Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. on Halloween when you purchase an adult entree.

Carvel: During the month of October, Carvel is partnering with Freeform to offer several delicious tie-ins for the latter’s 31 Nights of Halloween promo. Limited-time treats include the new 31 Nights of Halloween Hocus Pocus Shake, which is only available through Oct. 31. It is a magical handspun concoction of OREO® Cookie pieces and vanilla soft serve, topped with whipped cream, and served with a limited-edition cup.

Chili’s: The Scary Good $5 Margarita of the month is the Spider Bite ’Rita. The Chili’s Halloween delight features a mix of Lunazul® Blanco Tequila, Cointreau®, Monin® Blackberry, and fresh sour.

Chipotle: In past years, customers who showed up at Chipotle locations dressed in their Halloween costume received discounted entrees. This year, they’re going virtual with their Boorito event, giving fans a chance at half a million buy-one-get-one (BOGO) entrée codes via text. From Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, Chipotle will drop a keyword on their TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram accounts. Customers can then text the keyword to 888-222 to learn their BOGO entrée offer code. The BOGOs will only be redeemable via the Chipotle app or the Chipotle website on Halloween, Oct. 31. Fans can follow Chipotle on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram.

Chuck E. Cheese: Planning on a home celebration this year? Swing by Chuck E. Cheese first and grab a Family Party Package which includes two large one-topping pizzas, a Boo-tacular Oreo® Brownie, two treat bags each including $5 in games to use on your next visit, as well as a free KIDZ BOP® Halloween activity sheet and glow in the dark temporary tattoos. Available throughout the month of October. For families wanting to make an in-store visit, Chuck E. Cheese is providing children with a safe trick or treating adventure. Cast members will be stationed at designated areas within the restaurant and use tongs for a “touchless trick or treating” experience. All locations will have treat bags filled with candy and other goodies as well.

Cold Stone Creamery: This year, Cold Stone Creamery is turning their famous Cake Batter Ice Cream black for a Boolicious Treat-or-Treat. . Available until Oct. 31, enjoy Cold Stone’s cake batter ice cream turned black with pieces of Halloween Oreos, Kit Cats, and M&Ms. You can add a black or orange waffle cone for extra Halloween fun.

Curry Up Now: With 14 locations throughout the U.S., Curry Up Now wants to help you fuel up during Halloween Weekend with 20% off one of their four family-style feasts. From Oct. 29 through Oct. 31, choose from the Burrito Pack or four family-style feasts. While ordering via the Curry Up Now app or website, loyalty members can apply the reward at checkout, and new members can enroll to receive the reward within a few minutes of joining. Visit http://www.curryupnow.com to order online or join the loyalty program and redeem this not-so-spooky offer!

Dairy Queen: Complete with a choice of entree, side, drink, and classic vanilla or chocolate kid’s cone, for one day only, get the Dairy Queen Kid’s Meal for only $1.99 on Oct. 31 when you use the DQ mobile app.

Del Taco: Keeping the Halloween celebrations alive all month long, get in on the Del Taco event that will have you enjoying a different, delicious taco every Saturday. They are calling it Tacoberfest, and giving away a different FREE taco every Saturday in October with any purchase (by the way, Halloween is indeed on Saturday this year!), culminating in a $5 off any Fiesta Pack delivered through the Del App on the spookiest of Saturdays.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Kids in costume eat FREE barbecue meals on Halloween at Dickey’s Barbecue.

Dunkin’: Halloween treats are back at Dunkin’ for October, including the beloved Spider Donut, which is frosted with orange icing and topped with a spider made from a Munchkins donut hole. The Spicy Ghost Pepper or a DIY Dunkin’ Donut Decorating Kit are also sure to put you in the spirit. Members can earn 3X points (15 points per dollar rather than five) on selected drinks from Monday, Oct. 26, through Friday, Oct. 30.

Firehouse Subs: Halloween is triple delicious for Firehouse Subs Rewards Members. Members receive triple points on purchases that include a brownie or cookie on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Fogo de Chão: Enjoy ready-to-grill (or ready-to-eat) meats, entrees, Brazilian side dishes, desserts, and even bottles of South American wine in the comfort of home with Fogo de Chão’s To-Go menu. The world-renowned Brazilian steakhouse will be offering FREE delivery all Halloween day and night on all Fogo To-Go orders placed online at FogoDeChao.com. Offer valid only on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Friendly’s: Get a FREE Sundae you buy a flavor-packed burger at Friendly’s through Oct. 29.

goPuff: From now through Oct. 31, goPuff users can score deals on their favorite candy like Skittles, Starburst, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, and more. Check out goPuff’s candy offers here. goPuff is making sure we don’t miss out on sweet candy deals this Halloween season!

IHOP: All children 12 and under, now through Oct. 30 (not valid on Oct. 31), receive FREE Mr. Yummy Pancakes at IHOP.

Insomnia Cookies: This Halloween, trick out your spooky self and head to Insomnia Cookies for your FREE cookie, no purchase necessary (just a costume). While you’re there, check out their new Pumpkin Cheesecake Cookie. The FREE cookie offer is available only on Oct. 31, but you can enjoy the Pumpkin Cheesecake Cookie for the entire month of October.

Jimmy John’s: Every day through Nov. 8, enjoy one sandwich at Jimmy John’s and receive a second sandwich for half price. Must place your order online or through the Jimmy John’s app for curbside pickup or contactless delivery to your door.

Joe’s Crab Shack: Come to Joe’s Crab Shack on Halloween and kids in costume can eat FREE.

Kona Grill: Kicking off the new items on their Happy Hour Menu, Kona Grill will be making the special Happy Hour prices available throughout the Halloween Weekend. Enjoy delicious food, beer, wine, and spirits, ranging from $3 to $9, which can now be enjoyed in the bar area, main dining room, and on the patio. Guests can choose $3 items such as Edamame, Fish Tacos, and sake; $6 items like Kona Sliders and Fries, Spicy Tuna Rolls or red sangria; and $9 offerings, including Avocado Egg Rolls, Chicken and Shrimp Lettuce Wraps, vodka martinis, and mojitos.

Krispy Kreme: Every Saturday from Oct. 10 through Halloween, Krispy Kreme customers can get a $1 Sweet-or-Treat dozen (which includes a special edition Jack-o’-Lantern Doughnut) with the purchase of any dozen. And check out their NEW Scary Sweet Monster Doughnuts, available starting Oct. 5, which includes the brand’s sweet take on three classic monsters. Wear your costume to a participating Krispy Kreme shop on Halloween and receive a FREE doughnut of your choice!

Lindt: This Halloween, when you spend $50 at Lindt, get 10% off your order. Spend $75 and get 20% off and receive 30% off any order of $150 or more. Offer good through Oct. 26.

Lowes: Leave it to Lowes to fashion a creative way to keep the holiday spirit alive. From 6-7 p.m. on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29, take the family out for a drive-thru curbside trick-or-treating experience at any Lowes store nationwide. Families can drive up to their local Lowe’s and receive FREE candy and a small pumpkin to take home. Costumes are encouraged but not required. To attend, visit Lowes.com/DIY to reserve a spot. Lowes is also encouraging fall fanatics to carve a pumpkin with a message of gratitude for frontline workers in honor of National First Responders Day on Oct. 28, then share their designs on social media using #BuildThanks.

Marie Callender’s: Fall is the best time of year! If you’ve waited all year hoping Marie Callender’s would bring back its Fall Pie Sale, you will not be disappointed. Whether your favorite, made-from-scratch Marie Callender’s pie is Pumpkin, Apple, Banana Cream, or Pecan, most restaurants in California and Utah will be pricing their pies starting at just $8.99 plus tin. Save a dollar if you’re in Nevada! Pies there start at $7.99 plus tin. The Fall Pie Sale will take place at participating Marie Callender’s restaurants from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31.

McAlister’s Deli: This Halloween weekend at McAlister’s Deli, kids in costume eat FREE. One free kid’s meal per adult entrée purchase and only available for kids 12 and under ordering from the kids’ menu. Cannot combine with any other offers.

McDelivery on Uber Eats: From Oct. 29 until Nov. 1, McDonald’s has your delivery fee covered. Dial up the Uber Eats app and order $25 or more on McDelivery and enjoy a $0 delivery fee.

Metro Diner: If you are foregoing the pumpkin patch and door-to-door trick-or-treating activities this year but still want a delicious fall treat, stop by Metro Diner in your Halloween costume or breakfast, lunch or dinner and enjoy their Pumpkin Style Croissant, Traditional French Toast, Pancakes or Waffles drizzled with pumpkin cream cheese, cinnamon butter and topped with candied pecans.

On the Border: Now through Oct. 31, get your $5.00 Halo-Rita at your local On the Border Mexican Grille. Don’t forget to ask for your spider ring and candy corn.

Papa John’s: Facebook followers of Papa John’s Pizza know all about their spooky great Jack-o-Lantern Pizza offer. Until Oct. 31, it’s only $11.00.

Papa Murphy’s Pizza: Conveniently, Halloween falls in October which also happens to be National Pizza Month. All month long, enjoy 30% off online orders of $20 or more at Papa Murphy’s Pizza.

Patxis Pizza: Need a solid plan this year? Start on Monday, Oct. 26, (well ahead of what you know is going to be a Halloween hangover) by taking advantage of Patxis Pizza’s special October deal. Every Monday during October, all restaurants are offering guests a specialty 10-inch, thin-crust pizza for $10 with any purchase for take-out, phone order, dine-in, or even order online with the code 10MONDAY to receive $10 off.

Pieology: The spirit of Halloween is certainly not dead at Pieology. They are getting into the spirit with not one, not two, but four fun Halloween activities. The first is their Boo-It-Forward Event in which you refer a friend and earn 30 points. Once you have accumulated 100 points, they’ll give you a FREE pizza. Next, guests visiting their nearest Pieology and taking a selfie with Pie, the Friendly Pizza Ghost, posting it on Pieology’s Instagram account and tagging #ThePieologyGhost will receive a special offer (by the way, he’s invisible). Additionally, they are sponsoring two contests. The first is a kid’s activity. On the Pieology site, kids will find a coloring sheet for Pie the Ghost. Submitting the result (either on Instagram, by email or TikTok) will enter them in a contest to win a 2020 Bundle Deal, which will be awarded to one winner. Finally, from Oct. 22 through the week of Halloween, Pieology is hosting a costume contest. Post your picture on any of Pieology’s social media pages and be entered into the Scream Your Individuality contest. Five favorites will be chosen, and one winner will receive a 2020 Bundle Deal. The 2020 Deal includes (2) two 11-inch ‘Create Your Own’ pizza pies and a shareable dessert – all for $20.20.

Pressed Juicery: Regularly $6.50, on Oct. 31, enjoy Pressed Juicery’s Pumpkin Spice Freeze, a vegan soft serve, for just $3 at all Pressed Juicery locations that serve Freeze. The $3 promo applies to Size 1 with up to 3 toppings. Fans can enjoy their favorite flavor of fall, now guilt-free. Add pecan pralines, marshmallows, and granola butter toppings to create the perfect pumpkin pie hack! For local delivery or stop by your local Pressed Juicery to celebrate fall with a plant-based soft treat!

Red Lobster: Offering delicious deals and fun activities for celebrating the spooky season at home, enjoy a FREE order of Seafood-Stuffed Mushrooms with any purchase over $40, from now until Nov. 1 at Red Lobster. Additionally, receive FREE delivery on to-go orders placed through RedLobster.com on Oct. 31. Red Lobster is also releasing a variety of at-home Halloween offerings for the whole family to enjoy. Log on to the Red Lobster Instagram page to learn more about Virtual Costumes, downloadable and printable Lobster Mask and Pumpkin Carving Stencils on Red Lobster’s website. Guests are encouraged to tag @redlobster and use #TrickOrFeast for a chance to see their creations featured on Red Lobster’s feed!

River Street Sweets: Treat yourself to some of the finest candy this year from River Street Sweets. They are giving $20 off orders of $75 until midnight on Halloween. Not spooky; just sweet.

Rubios: For one day only, you can get a Halloween Boorito at Rubio’s Coastal Grill for just $5.99. Some favorites to consider for this deal include the Ancho Citrus Shrimp Burrito, Wild Alaska Salmon Burrito, Burrito Especial with All-Natural Chicken, California Burrito with USDA Choice steak, or the Bean & Cheese Burrito, just to name a few. On Oct. 31, simply use the coupon at any of Rubio’s participating locations or online when placing an order on the Rubio’s App or website.

Smashburger: Drop by Smashburger on Oct. 31 with your wee ghosts and goblins decked out in their Halloween threads and they will receive a FREE full-sized vanilla milkshake with any purchase. Available to kids 12 and under who come to any location dressed up in a costume on Halloween!

Steak ‘n Shake: Swing by Steak ’n Shake with your Halloween costume-swathed kids, 12 and under, and let them enjoy a FREE shake. Indulge in classic flavors like vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry or enjoy the Steak ‘n Shake favorite, Snickers Shake – a devilishly delicious frozen treat.

The Fresh Market: Specialty grocer The Fresh Market is helping guests celebrate Halloween at home with a frightful feast that is big enough for the family or a small gathering of friends. The complete, ready-to-eat spread serves eight people and is $49.99, or about $6.25 per person (a $41.00 savings compared to buying each item individually). Online ordering begins Oct. 7 and runs through Oct. 27. Meals can then be picked up in-store from Oct. 28 through the 31st. Meal orders can be placed online at shop.thefreshmarket.com and picked up at your local store.

Tim Hortons: Stay safe and still enjoy a little trick-or-treating thanks to Tim Hortons® US. On Oct. 31, visit a Tim Hortons U.S. drive-thru in costume to receive a FREE Halloween donut. It’s not Oct. 31, and you aren’t in costume but want a Halloween Donut (a donut covered with chocolate fondant and topped with orange sprinkles)? Enjoy it for just $0.99 at Tim Hortons® US.

TooJay’s Deli: From Oct. 29 through Nov. 1, children 12 and under will receive a FREE Kids Meal with the purchase of an adult entree at TooJay’s Deli (serving Palm Beach and Broward counties, the Treasure Coast, the Orlando area, and The Villages in Florida). Choose your child’s breakfast, lunch, or dinner favorite, purchase an adult entrée, present the required coupon, which you can find here, and enjoy a Halloween treat, courtesy of TooJay’s.

Wendy’s: Buy a Boo! Book, get 5 FREE Jr. Frosty Coupons, and do good. From now until Oct. 31, buy a book of Wendy’s Boo! Coupons and receive five Jr. Frosty coupons AND know that $.085 of every $1 purchase goes to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption to help children who are waiting in foster care to find their forever families.

Whole Foods: Load up now for those late-night Halloween hunger cravings. From Oct. 21 to Nov. 3, Whole Foods is offering 50% off all frozen pizzas for Prime members.