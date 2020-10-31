If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

With the holidays right around the corner, we knew it was going to be difficult to narrow things down to just 10 deals today. That’s why we’re going to cheat a little and tell you that you should definitely check out Amazon’s early Black Friday 2020 deals that are all available right now in the retailer’s holiday sale hub. There are so many impressive deals available right now that we can barely believe it — don’t miss out!

As for the 10 specific daily deals we picked to showcase on Saturday, highlights include sleek black KN95 face masks for just $1.40 each, FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks that NIOSH says work as well as 3M N95 masks for $2.54 apiece instead of $4.50, Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles at the lowest price we’ve seen since the pandemic began, Clorox wipes at less inflated prices, the return of Prime Day’s $199 price on Apple’s AirPods Pro, a massive $140 discount on a Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Show 5 bundle, the best-selling Bose soundbar ever for just $149, a big one-day sale on SoundPEATS true wireless earbuds starting at $20.99, another one-day sale on popular DOSS portable Bluetooth speakers, and the Fire TV Stick 4K for just $29.99, which is an incredible price on the best streaming device Amazon has ever made. Scroll through all of today’s top daily deals down below.

KN95 Face Mask 50 Pack, WWDOLL 5-Layer Breathable Cup Dust Mask with Elastic Earloop and Nose B… Price:$69.99 ($1.40 / mask) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks on FDA EUA List, Protection for Dust Pollen,… List Price:$44.99 Price:$25.43 ($2.54 / mask) You Save:$19.56 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Naturals with Plant Based Alcohol, Citrus Scent, 8 fl oz Pump Bo… Price:$46.82 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Clorox 15948CT Disinfecting Wipes, 75 Wipes, 6/CT, Lemon Scent Price:$71.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$199.99 You Save:$49.01 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 List Price:$289.98 Price:$149.99 You Save:$139.99 (48%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black Price:$149.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Up to 30% off SoundPEATS True Wireless Earbuds Price:$20.99 - $34.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

30% off DOSS Bluetooth Speakers and True Wireless Earbuds Price:$19.57 - $47.57 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa built in, Dolby Vision, includes Alexa Voice Remot… List Price:$49.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$20.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.