Products like Purell hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes, and Lysol spray have been proven to kill the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Now, there’s another cleaning spray that just received EPA approval after having been tested and proving effective at killing the novel coronavirus.

It’s called Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray, and it’s about to sell out at Amazon now that the cat’s out of the bag.

There are two crucial steps to keeping yourself and your family safe from the novel coronavirus, and they’re both equally important.

The first is of course to always wear a face mask and practice social distancing when around other people.

On top of that, however, you also need cleaners and sanitizers that can kill the SARS-CoV-2 virus on surfaces.

As far as cleaners that have been proven to kill the coronavirus on surfaces, the two most popular options are Corox wipes and Lysol spray.

In addition to those tried and true coronavirus killers, a new cleaner just received approval from the EPA after having been testing and proven to kill the SARS-CoV-2 virus on surfaces. The new EPA-approved cleaner is called Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray, and it’s already sold out in every physical store we checked. There is one place you can still buy it online though, but probably not for very long.

Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray is made by Proctor and Gamble, which announced the approval in a press release earlier this week. As you can see on the EPA’s website, the spray cleaner is indeed now approved as a coronavirus killer.

This powerful sanitizer spray was shown to quickly kill the novel coronavirus in as little as 60 seconds, while hard surfaces like countertops took just 5 minutes to sanitize. Remember, NO sanitizer kills the coronavirus instantly so you always need to follow the manufacturer’s instructions for proper use. Microban 24 continues to kill bacteria and other germs for up to 24 hours after the initial application, however it has not been proven to continue killing SARS-CoV-2 for that period of time. Keep that in mind when you use it.

P&G’s spray sanitizer is sold out all over, but you can still get some if you head over to Amazon. As is the case with other proven cleaners that have been shown to kill the coronavirus, prices are already inflated. You’ll still find that Microban 24 is actually less expensive on Amazon than similar cleaners that are more popular, like Lysol disinfecting spray. Microban is already selling out though, so you’ll want to move quick if you’d like to pick up some cans.

