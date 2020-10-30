If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The Ring Alarm is a fantastic DIY alarm system that you can easily tailor to your needs, and it costs a fraction of a traditional alarm.

You can even add professional monitoring like what you would get from ADT and other home security companies, but for just $10 per month.

To sweeten the pot even more, Amazon is offering some fantastic bundle deals that get you a free $40 Echo Dot or a free $90 Echo Show 5 when you buy a Ring Alarm.

We’re living in the age of smart homes, so why on Earth would you pay crazy prices for a dumb old traditional alarm system when there are much better options out there? If you’re still coughing up $50 or more for a home security system from ADT or another old alarm company, it’s time to upgrade and save a bunch of money in the process. Even if your alarm company managed to upsell you on a bunch of smart features, there’s a much better option out there.

The Ring Alarm comes from a trusted brand that is of course now part of Amazon, and it’s fantastic. It’s a DIY system that you can easily install yourself in minutes, and it’s designed in such a way that you can get just the components you need. From motion sensors and contact sensors to Ring cameras and more, all the bases are covered with this system. You can also add professional monitoring just like your old alarm company, but instead of paying $50 or more per month, you’ll pay just $10.

Installation is very simple — we just did an install ourselves with a bundle we got from Ring — and there are two awesome deals right now on Amazon to help sweeten the pot. Since Ring obviously integrated seamlessly with Alexa just like other Amazon devices, Amazon is tossing in one of two Alexa gadgets for free. Pick up the All-new Ring Alarm 8-piece kit and you’ll get a $90 Echo Show 5 for free, or get the Ring Alarm 5-piece kit and Amazon will give you a $40 Echo Dot for free. Don’t miss these great deals!

These are great for your home, because they will give you peace of mind. The security you’ll experience is top notch, plus you can monitor it all from your phone. The Ring App is extremely simple to use. Plus, the free Amazon devices is a fantastic perk.

Check out the product information from the Amazon page:

Ring Alarm 8-piece kit – $299.99

This bundle contains the all-new Ring Alarm 8-piece kit, a Ring Indoor Cam, and an Echo Show 5.

A great fit for 1-2 bedroom homes, this kit includes one base station, one keypad, four contact sensors, one motion detector, and one range extender.

Put whole-home security at your fingertips with Ring Alarm, a do-it-yourself alarm system with optional 24/7 professional monitoring for $10/month.

Ring Alarm 5-piece kit – $199.99

This bundle contains Ring Alarm 5-piece kit and Echo Dot.

A great fit for condos and apartments, this kit includes one base station, one keypad, one contact sensor, one motion detector, and one range extender.

Receive mobile notifications when your system is triggered, change your Alarm modes, and monitor all your Ring devices all through the Ring app.

