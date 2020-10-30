If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

With COVID-19 cases skyrocketing, you’ll be happy to know that Amazon’s best-selling coronavirus face masks all back in stock right now — and they’re all somehow discounted!

FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks and Nan Qi Xing KN95 masks are discounted to around $2 each, and NIOSH’s testing found that they both provide protection that’s just as good as 3M N95 masks.

Best-selling hand sanitizers from top brands like Purell and MedEx are also in stock at the lowest prices of 2020.

If you thought this past summer was bad when the US set new coronavirus case records back in July, you’re in for a rude awakening because things are even worse now than they were back then. We all need to remain vigilant and continue to protect ourselves — pandemic fatigue is simply not an option.

Fortunately, keeping yourself and your loved ones safe really isn’t that difficult. The CDC couldn’t be any clearer on its website that everyone should be wearing a mask right now when they leave their homes. With coronavirus case numbers soaring all across the country now that schools have reopened and the flu season is right around the corner, you can expect those numbers to keep climbing for the foreseeable future. That’s why it’s a good idea to stock up now on essentials that you’re going to need throughout the winter and beyond.

For low-risk situations where you’re outside and socially distanced, all you really need is a decent multi-layer face mask like the #1 best-selling Jointown 3-layer face masks that are back in stock at Amazon and on sale right now for just 34¢ each. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen, so definitely load up while you can. Many people prefer sleek black 3-ply masks instead, and the best-selling brand is on sale today for just 29¢ each.

Of course, winter weather is on the way and staying outside isn’t going to be an option in many parts of the country.

For higher-risk situations like being indoors near other people or riding public transportation, there are three great options you should definitely check out. First and foremost, Powecom KN95 face masks are the only FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon and they’re somehow discounted right now. They were also tested by NIOSH and found to filter up to 99.2% of small 3-micron particles in the air like coronaviruses. That’s even better performance than most 3M N95 masks! Shipping is already delayed because those masks are so popular, so you can also get FDA-authorized Nan Qi Xing KN95 masks that NIOSH says work about as well for $1.80 each or for $1.58 each when you buy a box of 50..

If those all sell out, there are two other good options: COVAFLU KN95 face masks and SupplyAID KN95 face masks, both of which are in stock at new, lower prices. You’ll also find sleek black KN95 masks in stock for just $1.40 each.

In addition to always wearing a face mask, you need to wash your hands every time you touch any surface while in public. It doesn’t matter if you’re in a doctor’s office, a supermarket, or anywhere else. Soap and water isn’t exactly practical when you’re out and about, of course, so you’re going to need hand sanitizer and it’s still impossible to find top brands in supermarkets and drug stores.

Lucky for you, Amazon has some fantastic options that are back in stock. What’s more, these listings are sold directly by Amazon as opposed to third-party sellers, and they’re the lowest prices you’ll find online! Purell 8oz pump bottles and Purell 12.6oz bottles are both available right now, but hurry because some delivery estimates are already beginning to slip.

There’s also a rare opportunity right now at Amazon to pick up Purell alcohol wipes. We can’t remember the last time we saw them in stock anywhere else.

Finally, if you want something that works as well as Purell gel at a lower price, check out SupplyAID 80% alcohol hand sanitizer gel while it’s on sale at a discount.

