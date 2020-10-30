If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

With less than a month to go before Black Friday 2020 arrives, Amazon is really turning up the heat on its daily deals.

We already told you about the massive early Black Friday sale that slashes 36 Amazon devices and bundles to all-time low prices.

Now, Amazon has dropped the best-selling Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar back down to an all-time low of just $149, the same price we saw when it sold out on Prime Day.

Bose makes so many amazing personal audio products and almost all of them have two things in common. They produce sound quality that is out of this world… and they’re really expensive.

There aren’t really any exceptions when it comes to the sound quality with Bose’s speakers and headphones, but there are a few exceptions as far as those sky-high price tags are concerned. Bose wireless earbuds are on sale right now for just $89, for example. But there’s an even better example that’s on sale right now within striking distance of the lowest price ever, and you should definitely take advantage while you can.

This killer deal is on the Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar, which happens to be the best-selling soundbar Bose has ever made. Apart from delivering the spectacular Bose sound quality you’ve come to expect, it’s also wonderfully compact and priced at several hundred dollars less than any other Bose soundbar model. Despite already being quite reasonable at $250, however, Amazon is currently offering this terrific soundbar for just $149!

Unlike other soundbars that can be a pain to set up, the Bose Solo 5 Soundbar is a breeze to work with. It’s simple to control, as you can use the included universal remote for just about everything. The Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar also has a dialogue mode that makes every word sound more clear. You can finally stop watching Netflix with closed captioning on! There’s no telling how long this deal will be around though, so hurry up or you might miss it.

