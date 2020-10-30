If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the most popular Sony smart TVs just dropped to a new all-time low price thanks to an early Black Friday 2020 deal at Amazon.

The Sony X750H 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV is an absolute steal for $1,000, but right now it’s on sale for just $599.99.

This TV is a new-for-2020 model with a spectacular Sony display, the new 4K Processor X1, and all the bells and whistles you need.

If you were planning to wait for Black Friday to buy a new television at a deep discount, get ready to celebrate because Black Friday 2020 just got here early!

Amazon is offering tons of early Black Friday deals in its Holiday Dash deals hub, and the stars of the show are 36 insane deals on Amazon devices and bundles that are all available at all-time low prices. Or at least, those were the stars of the show until we came across this terrific TV deal. The Sony X750H 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV is one of Sony’s most popular models from 2020, and it’s already a bargain at $1,000. For that sum, you get a stunning Sony display, plenty of processing power from the 4K Processor X1, and all the smart features you can think of. Pick one up right now, however, and you’ll only pay $599.99 with free Prime shipping!

Sony X750H 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV – $599.99

4K PROCESSOR X1: See incredible 4K pictures, rich with real-world detail and texture, powered by our 4K Processor X1. Even images filmed in Full HD are upscaled close to 4K resolution by 4K X-Reality PRO using a unique 4K database

TRILUMINOS Display: See exactly what the creator intended with advanced color and gradation

SMART ANDROID TV with GOOGLE ASSISTANT: Use your voice to control your TV and smart home devices, easily search for movies and shows, get answers, and manage tasks

HDR: High Dynamic Range (HDR) picture is the way TV was always meant to be watched. Ultra-high resolution and HDR video content combine to bring dazzling detail, color, and contrast to everything you watch while keeping a far wider range of brightness

GAME MODE: Take your PlayStation experience to the next level with a Sony 4K gaming TV featuring dedicated Game Mode for a smoother, more responsive gaming experience

MOTIONFLOW XR240: Less blur, even in fast scenes. Content appears with lifelike motion

DESIGN: Stay focused on the big picture with a refined design and narrow bezel that blends into any environment

Sony X750H 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV -2020 Model List Price:$999.99 Price:$599.99 You Save:$400.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

