Amazon’s early holiday deals are epic, including Black Friday prices on 36 different Amazon devices and bundles today.

You can also save on everything from TVs and Instant Pots to headphones and laptops in Amazon’s big Holiday Dash deals hub.

In addition to all those great sales, Amazon is blowing out C by GE smart LED lighting for one day only.

Did we miss something? Did Black Friday 2020 start early? It might as well have over at Amazon, where a whopping 36 Amazon devices and bundles are on sale today at all-time low prices. You won’t believe the deals you’ll come across in that roundup, but it’s just the tip of the iceberg right now in Amazon’s big Holiday Dash deals hub.

Another epic deal we wanted to bring to your attention offers deep discounts on six different products and bundles from the popular C by GE smart light LED bulb and light strip lineup. Prices start at just $7.50 per bulb for soft white A19 bulbs and $14.70 each for full color A19 bulbs. You can also add a smart plug to either bundle for just $9, and GE’s smart LED light strip is down to just $30.59. The rival light strip from Philips Hue costs $90!

Definitely check out all the deals down below, and remember that this sale only lasts until the end of the day on Thursday.

C by GE A19 Smart LED Bulbs – A19 Soft White Light Bulbs, 2-Pack – $14.99

UPGRADE YOUR SMART HOME WITH SMART LIGHTS AND ALEXA: Light bulbs from C by GE paired with a C by GE smart plug enables out of home app control for your devices. Add voice control by enabling your Alexa voice assistant (plug and Alexa sold separately).

CONTROL YOUR SMART BULBS AWAY FROM HOME: With C by GE smart LED bulbs, never come home to a dark house. Pair your C by GE smart light bulbs with C by GE smart plugs in the C by GE iOS/ Android app to control your bulbs when you’re not at home.

C by GE A19 Smart LED Bulbs - A19 Soft White Light Bulbs, 2-Pack, Smart Light Bulb Works with A… List Price:$24.99 Price:$14.99

C by GE Smart LED Bulbs + Smart Plug Bundle – $23.99

MAKE A SMART HOME WITH ALEXA, SMART PLUGS, AND SMART LIGHT BULBS: Update your home with C by GE smart light bulbs and smart plugs that work with Alexa to have device control at your fingertips as well as scheduling and app integration.

CONTROL SMART LIGHTS AND OTHER DEVICES AWAY FROM HOME: Get added home security and convenience with the ability to control your smart light bulb and electric devices away from home, so you never leave your flat iron on or come home to a dark house

C by GE Smart LED Bulbs + Smart Plug Bundle (2 LED A19 Soft White Light Bulbs + On/Off Smart Pl… List Price:$39.83 Price:$23.99

C by GE A19 Smart LED Bulbs – Full Color Changing Light Bulbs, 2-Pack – $29.39

ENABLE VOICE CONTROL FOR HANDS-FREE CONTROL OF YOUR SMART BULBS: Pair the C by GE smart lights with C by GE smart plugs in the C by GE iOS/Android app to create smart bulbs that work with Alexa and Google Home. (Voice assistant and plug sold separately)

MODERNIZE TRADITIONAL FIXTURES WITH SMART LIGHT BULBS: The C by GE A19 color changing light bulb fits medium base sockets in open fixtures designed for traditional 60-Watt incandescent A19 Bulbs and helps make your house a smart home.

C by GE A19 Smart LED Bulbs - Full Color Changing Light Bulbs with App Control, 2-Pack, Smart L… List Price:$54.99 Price:$29.39

C by GE Smart LED Bulbs + Smart Plug Bundle – $38.39

SMART BULBS WITH MILLIONS OF COLORS: Create a scene with these smart light bulbs to match your style or mood by exploring millions of vibrant colors. These color changing light bulbs also offer a wide range of warm and cool light options.

SMART PLUG AND COLOR CHANGING LIGHT BULBS WITH APP AND VOICE CONTROL: Install the smart outlet and smart light bulb in different fixtures to control all your smart lights and electric devices by app, or by voice command when paired with a voice assistant.

C by GE Smart LED Bulbs + Smart Plug Bundle (2 A19 RGB Light Bulbs + Smart Plug), Kids' Color… List Price:$63.98 Price:$38.39

C by GE LED Strip Lights – $30.59

CONTROL YOUR SMART LED STRIP LIGHTS AWAY FROM HOME: With C by GE RGB lights, never come home to a dark house. Pair these LED strips with C by GE smart plugs in the C by GE iOS and Android app to control your LED light strips when you’re not at home.

ENABLE VOICE CONTROL FOR HANDS-FREE CONTROL OF YOUR LED LIGHT STRIP: Pair these smart LED strip lights with C by GE smart plugs in the C by GE iOS and Android app to make Google and Alexa LED strip lights. (Voice assistant and plug sold separately)

C by GE LED Strip Lights (80-inch Smart LED Strip Light + Power Supply), LED Lights for Bedroom… List Price:$49.46 Price:$30.59

C by GE LED Strip Lights + Smart Plug – $39.59

BUILT-IN WI-FI BRIDGE INCLUDED WITH THE SMART PLUG THAT WORKS WITH ALEXA: Connect the C by GE LED light strips to the C by GE smart plug to create Google Home and Alexa LED light strips. Light strips link to the C by GE, Google Home, and Alexa apps.

SMART PLUGS MAKE DEVICES AND TRADITIONAL LIGHT FIXTURES SMART: Use the smart outlet to turn ordinary lamps and devices into smart home devices with enhanced functionality like out-of-home control, scheduling, and scene setting

C by GE LED Strip Lights + Smart Plug (80-inch Smart LED Strip Light + Smart Plug), Party Light… List Price:$65.98 Price:$39.59

