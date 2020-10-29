If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs were in the top-5 most popular products we covered on Prime Day 2020.

The super-popular plugs cost $15 on their own, so they sold out fast when a deep discount on 4-packs slashed the price per plug to just $6.75.

They sold out so fast on Prime Day, but now they’re back in stock — and Amazon’s awesome Prime Day deal is back as well!

Anyone who follows BGR Deals to learn about all the best sales each day likely won’t be too surprised when they learn about the best-selling products among our readers during Prime Day 2020 last week. Powecom KN95 face masks were in the #1 spot by a wide margin, which makes sense since 10-packs that typically retail for $45 were a whopping 42% off. These are the only FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon and they’ve been found by NIOSH to filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles. That’s even better performance than most 3M N95 masks! Oh, and by the way, 10-packs are on sale right now for even less than they cost on Prime Day so it’s a great time to stock up!

Other best-sellers on Prime Day 2020 include Apple’s AirPods 2 and the awesome MyQ smart garage door opener was another popular product. Both of those gadget deals are great, but the discounts aren’t quite as deep as they were for Prime Day earlier this month. One top-selling smart home device has the exact same discount as it did on Prime Day though, and it just came back in stock after selling out last week.

Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home&IFTTT,No… List Price:$49.99 Price:$26.99 ($6.75 each) You Save:$23.00 (46%)

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs are the best-selling smart plugs out there by a very wide margin, which makes plenty of sense. They offer all the features you’d expect from any smart plug as well as build quality and an app that are a cut above anything else. The most popular model sells for $15 each, but Amazon’s awesome Prime Day deal slashed the price to just $6.75 when you bought a 4-pack. That deal is now back despite selling out quickly on Prime Day!

The bad news is that delivery estimates are already starting to slip, though orders placed now will arrive more than a month ahead of the holidays. Also, remember that Amazon orders always tend to ship faster than the estimates Amazon offers when there are delays. Either way, this deal on TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs is definitely going to sell out soon, so don’t miss out!

