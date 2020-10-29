If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

To put it plainly, there are no other noise cancelling headphones on the planet that are as good as the new Sony WH1000XM4 wireless noise cancelling headphones. Period.

Bose comes the closest, but not ever the $400 Bose 700 ANC headphones can match Sony’s latest and greatest.

Amazon is running a shocking early Black Friday 2020 deal that slashes these incredible Sony headphones to the lowest price ever.

We’re not going to bother beating around the bush: Sony WH1000XM4 wireless noise cancelling headphones are the best wireless ANC headphones you can buy. Sony’s combination of sound quality, active noise cancelling tech, features, battery life, and design are unmatched. While the $400 Bose 700 ANC headphones definitely come the closest, they’re no match for Sony’s latest and greatest ANC headphones when you take all of those aforementioned factors into account. And now, the incredible Sony WH1000XM4 headphones are discounted for just the second time ever.

If you can afford them, the Sony WH1000XM4 wireless noise cancelling headphones are worth each and every penny at their full list price of $350. That matches the price of the previous-generation model, WH1000XM3, and it’s also what you’ll pay for Bose QC35 headphones that aren’t even at the top of Bose’s lineup anymore. Head over to Amazon right now, however, and you can score Sony WH1000XM4 headphones for just $278. That matches the lowest price ever from Prime Day 2020, and we would wager that the same deal will be available on Black Friday 2020. Don’t miss this deal!

Also of note, the stellar Sony WF1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling earbuds are discounted today as well, so you can grab a pair for just $168. That’s even cheaper than Apple’s AirPods Pro that are $50 off right now at Amazon, so it’s a terrific deal.

Sony WH1000XM4 wireless noise cancelling headphones – $278

Industry-leading noise canceling with Dual Noise Sensor technology

Next-level music with Edge-AI, co-developed with Sony Music Studios Tokyo

Up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging (10 min charge for 5 hours of playback)

Touch Sensor controls to pause/play/skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant, and answer phone calls

Speak-to-chat technology automatically reduces the volume during conversations

Superior call quality with precise voice pickup

Wearing detection pauses playback when headphones are removed

Sony WF1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling earbuds – $168

Digital noise canceling: Industry leading ANC lends a personalized, virtually soundproof experience. Phone call: A built-in mic enables you to take hands-free calls

24bit Audio signal processing delivers dramatically improved sound quality

Battery life up to 24 hours with carrying case (with 10min quick charge for 90min of play time)

Easy and clear hands free calling; Leave your phone where it is, just speak with a double tap to the earbud

Truly wireless design with uninterrupted L/R simultaneous Bluetooth transmission

Alexa enabled for voice access to music, information, and more. Activate with a simple touch.

Smart listening by adaptive sound control automatically switches to ambient sound mode based on your activity

