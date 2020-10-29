If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday 2020 Amazon deals are officially here, and they’ve arrived a month early!

Amazon just kicked off a MASSIVE early Black Friday sale on Amazon devices, with a whopping 36 different deals to be found.

We’ll show you all the hottest deals right here in this roundup and you can also shop the entire Amazon device sale for more shockingly deep discounts.

Have you noticed anything suspiciously absent on Amazon in the run-up to the holidays? That’s right, practically no Amazon devices have gone on sale since Prime Day 2020, which is pretty crazy. We thought Amazon might’ve had some inventory issues after all the sellouts on Prime Day, but it turns out something else was brewing…

Amazon just kicked off a massive early Black Friday 2020 sale on Amazon devices, and it’s like nothing we’ve ever seen before!

We all know that Amazon devices get the deepest discounts each year for Black Friday, but Amazon apparently decided to mix things up a bit this year. 2020 has been anything but normal, after all, and Amazon is likely expecting lots of shipping delays as the holidays approach. With that in mind, the nation’s top online retailer just launched a mammoth early sale that gets you Black Friday pricing on a whopping 36 different Amazon devices and bundles.

How good are the deals in this big sale? Well, here are some examples:

Trust us, we’re just as shocked as you at how deep these Amazon discounts are. Black Friday 2020 definitely started early, and we’re here for it! Check out the full Amazon device sale right here on Amazon’s site, and you’ll find a few of our favorite deals listed below. There also plenty more Black Friday-quality deals on Amazon today, and you’ll find them all in the Amazon Holiday Dash deals hub.

