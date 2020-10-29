If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Spending time working on yourself and your physique is something that many people have taken to focusing on recently. Shedding some pounds is never a bad idea and building up your strength can definitely help you in the long run, especially as you’re getting older. With so many different diets, routines, gadgets, and programs these days, you have your pick on how you want to attack your fitness. A great way to target your arms and chest is to utilize a tricep rope as a part of your workout. These work great with pull machines as you can clip in and focus on your lats and triceps. Multiple types of exercises can be completed when you’re using the tricep rope and if you’re looking to tone and build muscle, it’s a fantastic addition to your home gym. If you’re wondering which one to use for your routine, we’ve done some homework and found five of the top options on the market. Here are our picks.

For a pure workout

Handling all that you throw at it, the CAP Barbell Deluxe Tricep Rope is sturdy and durable. It is made from heavy-duty 1.5″ thick rope and the rubber ends keep user’s hands from slipping off. It is a great attachment for developing triceps and upper body mass. The dimensions are 27″ x 3″ x 2.75″ and it weighs just over one and a half pounds. You can use this for press-downs, curls, kickbacks, and deltoid raises. It will also assist in core exercise routines. The polypropylene braid construction is built to last.

Key Features:

1.5″ thick rope

Rubber ends keep user’s hands on

Braid construction is built to last

CAP Barbell Deluxe Tricep Rope

Do it yourself

If you don’t have a professional machine to clip this to, you can use the SYL Fitness Tricep Rope in different ways. It comes in either 27″ or 35″, depending on the length you prefer. You can also choose between a black rope, a black and red rope, or a pulldown strap system. This comes with a carabiner style of clip that you can hook up to a machine or something else. You can utilize this with other weighted objects and pull them over a bar if you don’t have a pulley system. It’s easy to hook up and use.

Key Features:

Comes in either 27″ or 35″

Pick either a black, black and red, or pulldown strap rope

Comes with a carabiner style clip

Tricep Rope 27 & 35 inches 2 Colors Fitness Attachment Cable Machine Pulldown Heavy Duty Coated…

Target specific muscle groups

Link the Emoly Universal Tricep Rope Pull Down to any gym system and you’re good to go. This comes in three different color schemes and is 28″ in length. It is constructed of heavy-duty nylon rope with durable rubber stoppers. Along with the rope, you’ll receive a heavy-duty, chrome-plated attachment to link to any home workout system. Depending on the different exercises you can do, you’ll be able to bulk up and tone your triceps, biceps, back, shoulders, abs, and also improve your grip strength. It’s great for lat machines, ab machines, cable crossovers, or any pulley machines. Your handles won’t slide while you’re using it.

Key Features:

28″ in length

Heavy-duty nylon rope with durable rubber stoppers

Works on many machines

Emoly Universal Tricep Rope Pull Down - 28 Inch Heavy Duty Nylon Rope, Easy to Grip & Non Slip…

Do more with a set

The A2ZCARE Tricep V Shaped Press Down Bar combo set is what you need. This comes with a tricep rope, a V shaped metal bar, and a rotating bar, allowing you to do many exercises. The V shaped metal bar is 6.5″ and made of high quality steel with a chrome finish and can endure weights up to 880 pounds. The rotating steel straight bar is 18″ in length and can rotate a full 360 degrees. It can also endure up to 880 pounds. The tricep rope is made from heavy-duty black nylon rope with solid rubber ends and a chrome-plated swivel attachment. This set can get your back, shoulders, and arms more muscly.

Key Features:

Comes with a tricep rope, V shaped metal bar, and rotating straight bar

The two steel attachments can endure 880 pounds

Works with your back, shoulders, and arms

A2ZCARE Tricep V Shaped Press Down Bar (Tricep Rope + Rotating Bar + V Shape)

Choose your size and color

The Yes4All Deluxe Tricep Rope Pull Down comes in different length or colors. It comes with the longest rope, 36″, or a smaller one that’s 27″. The high quality nylon braided rope is built to work through many exercises. It comes in either black, red and black, or blue and black. The rubber ends stop your hands from sliding off. These feature a universal design that can work with many gym systems. Your triceps, biceps, back, shoulders, abs, and grip will improve when you use this.

Key Features:

High quality nylon braided rope

Comes in either 27″ or 36″

Choose between three different colors

Yes4All Tricep Rope - Exercise Machine Attachment Press Down - 36-inch Rope Length (Red/Black)