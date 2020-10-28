If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Your smartphone is filthy, and there are countless studies out there that prove it.

If you’re looking for a great way to keep your phone clean, definitely check out Amazon’s deal on the awesome PhoneSoap Wireless UV Smartphone Sanitizer.

This model is clinically proven to kill 99.99% of harmful viruses and bacteria on your phone, and it’s down to its lowest price ever right now at Amazon.

There are a few things have have become essential these days due to the pandemic, and FDA-authorized KN95 masks that work as well as 3M masks and Purell hand sanitizer are obviously at the top of the list. They’re not the only must-have products though — everyone should have a UV sanitizer as well.

UV smartphone sanitizers are a dime a dozen these days, which is a good thing and a bad thing. On one hand, you can find a decent sanitizer box these days for far less money than they cost in the past. But on the other hand, there’s so much cheap junk out there that isn’t proven to work effectively on any germs, let alone viruses and bacteria.

In the age of the novel coronavirus, regularly sanitizing your smartphone is crucial. And considering how out of control the coronavirus pandemic is right now all across the country, you should probably go with a UV sanitizer box from a reputable company that has been clinically proven to be effective.

The PhoneSoap Wireless UV Smartphone Sanitizer is our favorite new model for a few important reasons. First, it comes from a US-based company (that’s right, it’s the company you saw on Shark Tank) with products that are clinically proven to kill 99.99% of harmful viruses and bacteria. Second, it features a terrific design that’s just as good as PhoneSoap’s more expensive models. And third, it charges your phone wirelessly while its UV-C lights zap away germs.

Oh, and on top of all that, the white model is on sale right now on Amazon at the lowest price ever thanks to a 20% coupon!

We’ve been testing a PhoneSoap Wireless for a while now, and there’s one main reason we like it more than other PhoneSoap models. Because it has an integrated wireless charger, we find that we use it far more frequently than other models. Where as we might’ve sanitized our phones once a week in the past, now we often just leave it in the PhoneSoap Wireless during the day while we work. More frequent sanitizing obviously makes us much safer, especially considering all the germs that end up on your phone. Definitely check it out while it’s on sale at a discount.

PHONESOAP WIRELESS: SMARTPHONE SANITIZER AND QI CHARGER. This smartphone sanitizer will kill 99.99% of bacteria with three germicidal UV-C bulbs and utilizes Qi wireless technology to charge your phone without needing to attach a charging cable, as well as an additional USB port for additional charging.

FITS AND CHARGES ANY PHONE. PhoneSoap Wireless was built to accommodate all smartphones, including larger models like the iPhone 8+ and the Galaxy S10+. The wireless charging will only apply to Qi-enabled smartphones, but the USB port in the back of the unit offers universal charging to all devices. You’re going to charge your phone every night anyway – you may as well sanitize it, too!

AS SEEN ON SHARK TANK, DISCOVERY CHANNEL, GOOD MORNING AMERICA, AND QVC. PhoneSoap’s revolutionary bacteria-zapping technology was featured on ABC’s Shark Tank, tested and proven effective on the Discovery Channel, and sold to hundreds of thousands of happy customers on Good Morning America and QVC.

STAY HEALTHY. Our phones gather all the bacteria we touch throughout the day, and then they are stored in warm and dark places like purses and pockets, leaving the bacteria to breed and grow. They are the third hand we never wash! Using PhoneSoap on a regular basis will help keep germs and illness at bay.

CLEAN WHATEVER FITS. The PhoneSoap was created with smartphones in mind, but will sanitize anything that fits inside – pacifiers, smart watches, headphones, keys – you name it!

