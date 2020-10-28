If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Philips Sonicare is the best brand out there when it comes to electric toothbrushes, but the best always comes with a hefty price tag.

On Wednesday, for one day only, Amazon is blowing out two best-selling Philips Sonicare toothbrushes at the lowest prices we’ve seen.

The $100 Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 toothbrush is down to just $59.95 in this great sale, and the upgraded 6500 model is just $89.95 instead of $150.

There are so many things we have to do without during the coronavirus pandemic, and that includes trips to the dentist. There’s obviously no way to wear a mask when someone is working on your teeth, so the only time you should visit a dentist right now is in the event of an emergency. After all, new coronavirus cases are spiking higher than they ever have before, so it’s the worst possible time to be indoors without a mask on.

If you want to safely delay dentist visits for as long as possible, that means you need to take even better care of your teeth than you normally do. Needless to say, no toothbrush works better than a Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush.

Amazon is running not one but two spectacular one-day deals on Philips Sonicare toothbrushes. The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush that has a remarkable 4.8-star rating on Amazon is on sale for just $59.95 instead of $100, and the even more advanced Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush that normally sells for $150 is down to $89.95 in several different colors including black and white.

Electric toothbrushes are proven to clear away more plaque than a regular handheld toothbrush. Philips Sonicare is the best line out there and these two models are some of the top options. The 5300 will improve your gum health 100% more than a regular toothbrush. The 6500 can help whiten your teeth in just a week compared to a regular toothbrush. The results are undeniable.

Both of those prices are all-time lows that you definitely don’t want to miss!

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush – $59.95

Customize your experience with the three different modes: Clean, White, and Gum Care

Pressure sensor protects teeth and gums from excess brushing pressure while improving your gum health up to 100% more vs a manual toothbrush

Always know when to replace your brush head for an effective clean with BrushSync replacement reminder

2-minute timer with QuadPacer helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time and encourages brushing in each quadrant of the mouth

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush – $89.95

Gentle yet effective to whiten teeth in just 1 week vs. A manual toothbrush

Protect your teeth with a pressure sensor that gently pulses to alert you when you’re brushing too hard

Always know when to replace your brush head for an effective clean with the brush head Replacement reminder

Personalize your brushing experience with 3 intensities and 3 modes: Clean, White, and Gum Care

