If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Philips Hue is by far the most recognizable smart lighting brand out there, but it’s hardly the only game in town.

Other leading lighting companies have entered the space in recent years, and some of them offer rival products at MUCH lower prices.

A perfect example is Sylvania and if you head over to Amazon, you can pick up a 4-pack of Sylvania Smart+ Full Color LED light bulbs for less than a single Philips Hue bulb costs.

Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find that Philips Hue color A19 bulbs cost a whopping $45 each. That’s a price that many people are willing to pay because Philips Hue is the leading brand in the smart lighting space. But if you’re just getting started with your smart lighting setup or if you’re just tired of paying sky-high prices for light bulbs, we’ve got another option that you should consider.

Rather than paying $45 per bulb for Philips Hue, why not pay $8.75 per bulb for Sylvania Smart+ Full Color LED light bulbs? They support the same 16 million colors and they’re just as bright. They also can be controlled using a smartphone or your voice thanks to Alexa and Google Assistant support. They’re nice and bright, plus they’re dimmable so you can tune the color and the brightness anytime you want. In fact, the only Philips Hue feature they’re missing is an astronomical price tag.

SYLVANIA Smart+ WiFi Full Color Dimmable A19 LED Light Bulb, CRI 90+, 60W Equivalent, Works wit… Price:$34.99 ($8.75 each) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

These are awesome bulbs from a top brand and they’re only $34.99 for a 4-pack. That’s $8.75 per bulb compared to $45 for Philips Hue — how can you go wrong? You really can’t but this deal won’t last forever. You better snag this while you can. You can even create timers and routines to automate these smart lights.

Find out more about this fantastic deal by reading the Amazon product information below.

SYLVANIA Smart+ WiFi Full Color Dimmable A19 LED Light Bulb (4-pack) – $34.99

Image source: Amazon

Voice control works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri Shortcuts

Customize with millions of colors and tunable white (2700K-6500K)

90+ CRI (Color Rendering Index) for accurate, crisp and vibrant color presentation

Easy setup with the (free) SYLVANIA Smart WiFi App

No hub or additional hardware is required

Dimmable with app and voice control

Create timers and routines to automate your smart home lighting setup

SYLVANIA Smart+ WiFi Full Color Dimmable A19 LED Light Bulb, CRI 90+, 60W Equivalent, Works wit… Price:$34.99 ($8.75 each) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.