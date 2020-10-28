The FDA has published a recall bulletin for a type of mustard that was sold online and in Florida.

The product may contain undeclared allergens such as milk, fish, and eggs, all of which are potentially dangerous if you have an allergy.

The product packaging does not make it clear that those allergens are present, sparking the recall.

For companies that produce or distribute food items, labeling is incredibly important. Ensuring that the correct ingredients are listed on the product packaging is of utmost importance, especially when it comes to allergens that can cause serious reactions in those who consume it.

We’ve seen a handful of allergen-related recalls as of late, and a new one just popped up. A company called Incredible Fish, Inc., is voluntarily recalling one particular condiment because the labeling failed to mention that the product contains milk, fish, and eggs. Those are three potentially serious and even life-threatening allergens, making this recall a pretty serious deal.

The company, Incredible Fish, Inc., is recalling its Incredible Stone Crab Mustard Sauce because its packaging didn’t correctly declare the presence of certain allergens, such as milk, fish, and eggs. The product was sold from October 15, 2020, through October 22nd, 2020, and was largely distributed through the company’s website. However, the recall bulletin notes that it’s possible that the product may have been on some store shelves in Florida, and could have been purchased via that route as well.

The good news here is that no instances of any allergic reactions have been reported to the company. However, that doesn’t mean the product isn’t potentially dangerous. Allergic reactions can vary in severity greatly. Some may experience only mild discomfort, while others with more severe allergies may find it hard to breathe and can find themselves in life-threatening situations. That’s why food labels are so important, especially for those who know what allergies they have and do the best to avoid those foods.

If you have any of the product in your home, the company has some advice for you:

Customers with allergies or sensitivities to milk, fish, or eggs should discard the product or contact Incredible Fish to return it for a full refund. Incredible Fish takes seriously the safety and integrity of the products it distributes and regrets any inconvenience and concern this recall may cause.

The contact information for the company is:

Customers who have any questions about the recall may contact Carlos Figueroa at carlos.figueroa@incrediblefish.com or by phone at (305) 696-7183 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST Monday through Friday.

Obviously, if you have an allergy to milk or fish or eggs and you have some of this sauce in your home, don’t eat it. The consequences could be pretty dire, and it would be a real bummer to find yourself in the hospital just because you ate some mustard with the wrong label.