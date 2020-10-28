If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Anyone who uses a robot vacuum can’t imagine life without one — seriously, these awesome little gadgets are game-changers.

If you haven’t yet experienced the magic of a robot vacuum or if you’re looking for a great low-cost model for a different floor of your home, there are two great sales you should check out.

The popular ILIFE V8s robot vacuum and mop and ILIFE A9 robot vacuum are on sale today on Amazon at all-time lows, with prices starting at just $139.99.

Getting a robot vacuum is quite literally life-changing. Seriously. Not having to deal with routine vacuuming even if you have a pet that sheds constantly truly is a breath of fresh air. Anyone with a robot vacuum knows this, and they can’t imagine life without one.

If you want the best of the best, there are a bunch of deals out there on iRobot models like the Roomba i3+ robot vacuum that empties itself when it’s done cleaning. It’s fantastic, but it still costs $550 even with Amazon’s discount. If you don’t need the bells and whistles, however, you can get a fantastic robotic vacuum for a fraction of that price.

Amazon is running a big one-day holiday deal on two popular robot vacuums from ILIFE, which is a well-known brand in the smart home space. The ILIFE V8s 2-in-1 Mopping Robot Vacuum is perfect if you’re looking for a device that can handle double duty. It’ll vacuum your floors regularly on the schedule you choose, and then you can use it to mop your hard flooring whenever you want. This model is normally priced at $220, but today it’s on sale for just $139.99.

If you don’t need mopping and you’d rather have more sophisticated navigation, the $300 ILIFE A9 Robot Vacuum has an even deeper discount today — you can save 50% and pick one up for just $149.99. You really can’t go wrong either way, but both of these deals will disappear at the end of the day on Wednesday.

ILIFE V8s 2-in-1 Mopping Robot Vacuum – $139.99

2-IN-1 SWEEPING AND MOPPING: Sweeping system with Gen 3 CyclonePower System provides a powerful suction in vacuum mode. Mopping system with intelligent water tank, adjustable water output for adapting to different floor types. One Robot, Thorough Clean.

BIG 750ml DUSTBIN: A large dustbin ensures the V8s is able to clean larger spaces without frequent emptying.

ENHANCED SUCTION INLET: The unique suction structure ensures that pet hair and dirt go into the dustbin easily which makes the V8s great for pet owners. The floating design self-adjusts to adapt to different types of floors.

ILIFE V8s, 2-in-1 Mopping,Robot Vacuum,Big 750ml Dustbin,Enhanced Suction Inlet,Zigzag Cleaning… List Price:$219.99 Price:$139.99 You Save:$80.00 (36%)

ILIFE A9 Robot Vacuum – $149.99

SMART PANOVIEW NAVIGATION – increase efficiency and avoid missing areas.

WI-FI CONNECTED APP – provides easy operation from your phone( A secured 2.4GHz WiFi network is required)

CELLULAR DUSTBIN – greatly reduces the frequency of filter replacement and dust box cleaning

ELECTROWALL – ensuring it cleans only the areas required.

ILIFE A9 Robot Vacuum, Mapping, Wi-Fi, Cellular Dustbin, Strong Suction, 2-in-1 Roller Brush, S… List Price:$299.99 Price:$149.99 You Save:$150.00 (50%)

