If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Depstech wireless borescope cameras are always top-sellers among our readers, and today there are two terrific deals you should know about.

The Depstech WF020 wireless borescope camera is a new and improved version of our readers’ favorite model, and it’s 20% off right now.

If you want a high-end model that has its own display, the new Depstech DS430 borescope camera has an even deeper 30% discount.

When it comes to smartphone accessories, headphones like AirPods Pro and Tozo T6 earphones are the most popular option among our readers. Both of those best-selling models are discounted right now, by the way, but there’s another smartphone accessory that you might want to check out as well.

You might not even know what a borescope camera is unless you’ve been following BGR Deals for a while. If you have, you’ll know that these awesome little gadgets are insanely popular. It’s basically a tiny camera at the end of a long, semi-rigid hose that you can snake into pretty much anything to get an up-close look.

Several borescopes were on sale earlier this month in Amazon’s big Prime Day 2020 blowout, but there are two borescope deals available right now that actually offer even deeper discounts. The Depstech WF020 wireless borescope camera that connects wirelessly to your smartphone is on sale with a 20% discount thanks to a coupon you can clip. It’s the upgraded version of the WF010, which is the best-selling model we’ve ever covered. Or, if you want a huge upgrade that’s also an all-in-one solution, the Depstech DS430 borescope camera with its own handheld display has an even bigger 30% coupon. These deals won’t last long though, so take advantage while you can!

Wireless Endoscope,DEPSTECH 2.0 MP HD WiFi Borescope IP67 Waterproof Inspection Camera,16 inch… List Price:$41.99 Price:$33.59 You Save:$8.40 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Endoscope Dual-Lens, DEPSTECH 4.3" IPS Screen Industrial Borescope with 3000mAh Battery,1080P H… List Price:$129.99 Price:$90.99 You Save:$39.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

These cameras can be truly helpful in tight spots. Well, that’s because they can fit into tight spots. You’ll be able to see in areas you never were able to before, so if you happen to drop something in an air conditioner, in the engine of a car, or just are trying to find the leak somewhere, these will do the trick. Plus, they will cast back to your phone for better visuals.

Remember to utilize the coupons, as these deals are only for a limited time. But don’t take our word for it. Here is the information for each of the products from the Amazon pages.

Depstech WF020 wireless borescope camera – $33.59

Image source: Depstech/Amazon

Longer focus distance, not only capturing close view anymore.

Enlarging the focal distance from 1.2 inches to 15.7 inches, this type of endoscope will envision longer and larger. Even if there is a gap between the inspection camera and the observed target, the inspection process will be easier, now that you are not afraid of being not getting to the right position for capturing a clearer image. To ensure the image quality, please make the observing distance in this range.

Technicians in Depstech believe that this improvement will save much time and energy for our users to use the newest product, which makes the product more user-friendly.

Depstech DS430 borescope camera – $90.99

[1080P Dual Lens]: This dual-lens endoscope can inspect the range of 178° in front and its side with the ergonomics design. The front camera focal range is 3-10cm / 1.2-3.9in and the side camera is 2-6cm / 0.8-2.4in. One button to switch the front camera and side camera, shooting images from different angle as you need.

[Updated 4.3in IPS Screen]: With the FHD+ screen, this industrial borescope is ready to use after powering on. You can watch the real-time image directly on the 4.3in color screen of this plug and play endoscope; 3000mAh large capacity provides 4-5 hours continuous work.

[7 adjustable LED Lights & and 4 external LED fill lights]: Featuring 7 adjustable LED lights on the camera tip and 4 external LED fill lights on the side. This inspection camera helps you see clearly when inspecting in a dark place. There are three lighting modes for you to inspecting in different environments.

