The OontZ Angle 3 portable Bluetooth speaker was one of Amazon’s best-selling deals on Monday when it dropped to just $18.18.

That’s a fantastic price for the single best-selling portable speaker we’ve ever covered.

Amazon’s one-day Oontz sale is now over, but the Angle 3 is somehow on sale today at an even lower price!

Amazon’s big Holiday Dash Sale is packed full of awesome new deals that pop up each day. Today, for example, we told you about the five hottest sales available right now. The sales in yesterday’s batch of one-day deals were just as impressive, but there was one in particular that outsold everything else. It was a sale on Oontz portable Bluetooth speakers and earbuds, which included a fantastic discount on the Oontz Angle 3. If that name sounds familiar, that’s because it’s the best-selling portable wireless speaker ever on Amazon.

As we told you, this awesome speaker was available for just $18.18 on Monday. At the time, it was indeed an outstanding price. That big sale has now ended, but something truly bizarre and surprising happened on Tuesday. Not only is the OontZ Angle 3 portable Bluetooth speaker back on sale right now, but it’s also on sale at an even lower price! This could be a mistake so you’ll definitely want to hurry up, but if you rush you can grab these incredible speakers for just $16.73 each. That’s a new all-time low, and it definitely won’t last long.

OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) - Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Louder Volume, Crystal Clear Stereo Sound… List Price:$25.99 Price:$16.73 You Save:$9.26 (36%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

We aren’t sure exactly what’s going to happen with the price, but for only $16.73, you really shouldn’t pass this up. Even if you did happen to miss the sale on Monday, Amazon is dangling this one for you to make sure you have the speaker you need. This is extremely portable, as you can bring it wherever you need to. Plus, it has up to 14 hours of battery life.

Take a look at the details from the Amazon page, but don’t take too long, as this discount may be gone soon!

OontZ Angle 3 portable Bluetooth speaker – $16.73

INCREDIBLE 100 FOOT BLUETOOTH RANGE – Play the OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) Bluetooth Speakers up to 100 unobstructed feet away from your device; advanced antenna design with Bluetooth 4.2 provides greater wireless range and faster Bluetooth connection; connects easily with the Echo Dot, Echo Dot 3rd Gen, Echo, Echo Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone X, iPad, Samsung Galaxy 8, Samsung Galaxy 9, Samsung Note, Smartphone, Cellphone, Laptop, computer, Mac, and all other Bluetooth devices

IPX5 WATER RESISTANT – The OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) is totally Splashproof, Rainproof shower speaker, great Shower Speaker; with IPX5 certification the speaker can resist gentle water spray and splash but cannot be partially or fully submerged ….. The perfect Gifts for Men, Gifts for Women

LONGER BATTERY PLAYTIME UP TO 14 HOURS – Play from morning till night; battery can play up to 14 hours at 2/3 volume; AUX IN Jack connect from TVs and non-Bluetooth devices with a 3.5mm Line-In cable for the Perfect Line-In Speaker; BUILT-IN Microphone for personal handsfree speakerphone calls from a Cellphone or iPhone; Light-weight just 10 oz, 5” long, 2.8” high INCLUDES Micro-USB charging cable; Official OontZ Angle 3 Carry Case available sold separately on Amazon

