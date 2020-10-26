If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The TaoTronics TT-BH085 wireless noise cancelling headphones are probably the best headphones you’ve never heard of.

This awesome model offers great sound quality and active noise cancelling tech, as well as impressive 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Pick up a pair today on Amazon and you’ll only pay $44.99, which is an incredible price for headphones this impressive.

If you want the latest and greatest noise cancelling headphones from the top brands in the business, we have some good news and some bad news for you on Monday.

The good news is that all three of the hottest noise cancelling headphones models on the market right now have deals running at Amazon. Apple’s AirPods Pro are at the top of the list and they’re $30 off right now. At $219, you won’t find better true wireless earphones with ANC tech. If you want Sony’s epic new WH1000XM4 wireless noise cancelling headphones, you can get a free 10,000 mAh portable charger with your purchase. And the latest and greatest Bose 700 ANC headphones are $20 off right now at Amazon.

Of course, all of those headphones are still quite pricey even with Amazon’s various deals.

Anyone looking for a pair of great ANC headphones who doesn’t want to break the bank should definitely check out TaoTronics TT-BH085 wireless noise cancelling headphones, which are undoubtedly the best noise cancelling headphones you’ve never heard of. They’ve managed to rack up 2,300 4- and 5-star reviews on Amazon because they offer great sound quality, impressive noise cancelling technology, and killer 40-hour battery life — all for just $50. Grab a pair today at Amazon, however, and you’ll only pay $44.99!

There’s no way headphones this good should be so cheap, so definitely grab a pair while they’re discounted. They’re the perfect gift for anyone on your list — or for yourself!

TaoTronics TT-BH085 wireless noise cancelling headphones – $44.99

Advanced Active Noise Cancelling Technology: TaoTronics Bluetooth headphones come with professional active noise cancelling function let you immerse yourself in music world without noise，no matter you are in a noisy street, busy subway or bus, flight cabin with roaring engine.

Hi-Fi Audio Sound & Deep Bass: TaoTronics wireless headphones equid with 40mm drivers , which delivers powerful sound and rich music with lesser audio delay. Upgrade Bluetooth 5.0 technology provide an ultra-fast and virtually unbreakable connection.

40H Playtime & Incredible Fast Charging: Plug in for only 5 minutes with a USB-C connector and get 2 hours playback; only 45 minutes charging time for an ultra-long playtime up to 40 hours. Note: Turn off ANC to avoid power consumption if headphones are not in use.

