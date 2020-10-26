If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Bissell’s best cordless vacuum is the Bissell ICONpet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner and it’s on sale today on Amazon at the lowest price ever.

The $300 Bissell CleanView Connect Robotic Vacuum is down to $159.99 as well, which is also an all-time low for this top-rated model.

Both of these deals are only available until the end of the day on Monday, so you’ll need to hurry or you’ll miss out.

Cordless stick vacuums might all look about the same since Dyson first popularized this iconic design, but not all stick vacuums are created equal. If you want a model that will tackle pet hair just as effortlessly as it mows down dust and dirt, you definitely want to check out the Bissell ICONpet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner.

This top-rated Bissell vacuum has a motor that spins at 420 miles per hour and a tangle-free brush head design that works better than anything else we’ve tested. Trust me, if it can handle my dog’s hair, it can handle anything. This model retails for $320, but it’s down to a new all-time low price of just $249.99 thanks to a terrific one-day sale at Amazon. You’d have to pay three times that amount for a comparable Dyson!

Also on sale today is the Bissell CleanView Connect Robotic Vacuum, a fantastic autonomous vacuum that can definitely give Roombas a run for their money. This $300 model is down to just $159.99 right now, which is a new all-time low price by a wide margin. Both of these deals will disappear at the end of the day on Monday, so don’t miss out.

Whether you prefer a stick vacuum or a robot vacuum is really up to you. It depends on what kind of home you have. If you have enough room, a robot vacuum can take away some stress for you. If you want to reach harder to get to areas, a stick vacuum could be the best option. It all adds to how you’re attacking the cleaning projects in your home.

All of these options are viable. But don’t take our word for it: here is the information from the Amazon’s product pages.

Bissell ICONpet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner – $249.99

High-Performance Digital Motor spins at up to 420 miles per hour for powerful cordless cleaning performance.

25V Lithium-Ion Battery offers cordless convenience with three cleaning modes.

Our patented Tangle-Free Brush Roll spins up to 3200 RPM, leaving no hair wrap behind and making it the vacuum for pet households.

The Mess-Free Dirt Tank with Clean Slide Technology allows you control the dust and dander to eliminate the clean up after the cleanup.

Bissell CleanView Connect Robotic Vacuum – $159.99

Every Purchase Saves Pets. BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets.

WiFi Connected. Start, stop and schedule cleanings from anywhere.

Triple Action Cleaning System. Utilizes dual edge brushes, a rotating brush roll and powerful suction to pick up pet hair and other debris.

Automatic Floor Type Recognition. Self-adjusts power depending on floor type.

