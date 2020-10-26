If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The iHealth PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometer is by far the most popular thermometer on Amazon and it cost as much as $60 earlier this year due to high demand.

On Monday, you can get one on Amazon for just $29.99, which is very close to this model’s all-time lowest price.

Also discounted today is the popular iHealth Track Bluetooth Blood Pressure Monitor, an awesome blood pressure cuff that connects to your smartphone.

It goes without saying that when it comes to healthcare products right now, two things are far more popular than anything else on Amazon. And needless to say, they’re both coronavirus pandemic essentials.

The first is the Powecom KN95 face masks that have been flying off of Amazon’s virtual shelves. They’re the only KN95 masks on Amazon that are FDA-authorized, and NIOSH’s tests reveal that they actually filter even better than most 3M N95 masks. What’s more, they’re on sale right now for just $25.43 per 10-pack instead of $45. That’s a huge discount, so it’s a great time to stock up.

Next up, we have Purell hand sanitizer, which is also discounted right now at Amazon. Purell is still next to impossible to find in many grocery stores, so it’s pretty crazy that Amazon’s selling it at a deep discount right now.

Beyond those two things, infrared thermometers have also been very popular on Amazon lately, and nothing has outsold the iHealth PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometer. So many of our readers have called it the “iPhone of thermometers” because the sleek, minimal design looks like something Apple would cook up. In fact, it was so popular earlier this year that the price shot up to $60! Thankfully, the price has come down a lot since then and you can snag one right now for just $29.99, which is very close to an all-time low for this model. And while you’re at it, you can save 12% on the iHealth Track Bluetooth Blood Pressure Monitor today and pick one up for just $36.61.

Obviously, in 2020, the idea of no-touch is a welcome one. The design of the forehead thermometer is one that really impresses. The blood pressure monitor will keep your vitals fully checked. You’ll always know how your body is feeling, even if the winter months kick in and you’re more susceptible to a cold. Remember to get your flu shot and check out the product information for both of these devices.

iHealth PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometer – $29.99

[ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY FOR SUPERIOR PERFORMANCE] iHealth’s no-touch thermometer is backed by rigorous testing. The latest smart chip utilizes an optimized algorithm to ensure the 3 ultra-sensitive sensors precisely measure your temperature to hygienically deliver accurate results—faster, safer, and more reliably.

[TRI-POINT ACCURACY] An ultra-sensitive infrared sensor collects more than 100 data points per second while a distance and an environmental sensor combine to account for other variables, ensuring you get maximum accuracy every time you take a temperature.

[SIMPLE AND SILENT] An innovative design, intuitive single-button control, and quiet vibration alert makes the infrared thermometer ideal for quickly taking the temperatures of the elderly, adults, children, and babies—whether they are sleeping or awake.

iHealth Track Bluetooth Blood Pressure Monitor – $36.61

CLINICALLY ACCURATE : Easy Operation by two buttons, Advanced Accuracy, No Calibration required.

LARGE MULTI-COLOR BACKLIT DISPLAY: The large, oversized numbers make reading the results from this upper arm blood pressure monitoring device a breeze. Coded (GREEN/YELLOW/RED) display tells if your blood pressure readings are optimal or not.

EASY MANAGEMENT : Manage and track up to 99 readings on your blood pressure monitor and unlimited readings on your smartphone with iHealth’s free iOS and Android applications ( iOS 8.0 or later. Android 5.0 or later.Requires Bluetooth 4.0.and up).

