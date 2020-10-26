If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The smudges, the scrapes, and the unknown substances that your kids can leave behind on your car’s interior are a mystery sometimes. If you have kids of a certain age, you know there’s likely to be cereal, snacks, snot, spit, and the remnants of other items near where they were sitting in the car. Having a car vacuum will keep it cleaner, but that’s mostly for the seat crevices and the floors. How do you keep the entire interior of the vehicle looking good? This is an especially important question for those who have leased a car and may have to return it one day. The answer is a car interior cleaner. These work on all kinds of materials and surfaces, so it won’t matter what kind of car you have. So if you happen to have footprints on the dashboard (sometimes a passenger can get too cozy) or a sticky stain from a PB&J spill on your seats, check out the options we’ve highlighted below for the best car interior cleaners.

Handle any kind of surface

For a cleaner that is sure to work on all kinds of areas, reach for the CarGuys Super Cleaner. This comes in an easy to use spray bottle that can be combined and wiped with a cloth. This newly formulated spray has recently had upgrades from the latest nanotechnology. It will effectively lift away dirt and grime at a molecular level. That means it won’t linger afterwards and you won’t feel any sticky residue after you’re done cleaning. This will do more for your home, as you can toss the chemical bottles away. You can clean upholstery, fabric, canvas, leather, vinyl, plastic, or rubber and work to get rid of tree sap, bird droppings, grease, and other hinderances to your car.

Key Features:

Effectively lifts away dirt and grime at a molecular level

No sticky residue after you’re done cleaning

Can clean a ton of different surfaces

Keep your supplies fully stocked

Make sure you always have what you need when you get a two-pack of Armor All Interior Car Cleaner Formula. The multi-surface cleaning and restoration delivers the “just detailed” look. It’ll look like your car was recently detailed professionally. The non-greasy, residue-free formula is ideal for almost any vehicle. It’s safe for vehicle surfaces and should be used as directed. You can use this on consoles, steering wheels, fabric, vinyl, dashboards, running boards, and more. If you’re looking for a leather cleaner, Armor All sells a specific spray for that.

Key Features:

Safe for vehicle surfaces

Use on consoles, steering wheels, fabric, vinyl, dashboards, and more

Delivers a “just detailed” look

Don’t worry about any fading

With the Chemical Guys Total Interior Cleaner & Protectant, your car won’t show any type of wear from the sun. That’s because it protects against fading and discoloration from harsh UV solar rays. This will clean and protect virtually all surfaces in your car. The gentle formula won’t stain, spot, or etch any sensitive materials. It’s safe to use on dashboards, navigation screens, or the interior itself.

Key Features:

Cleans and protects virtually all surfaces

Gentle formula

Against fading and discoloration

Get down and dirty with the dirt

The TICARVE Cleaning Gel for Car Detailing Tools will get the dust out of your car’s air vents. You’ll get into the nooks and crannies of your surfaces. You can clean the steering wheels, console panel, bins, door handles, dashboards and more. This should be pushed into cracks and can be used several times until the color of the gel turns darker. When you’re finished using it, you can put it back into its container for next time. It has a lavender fragrance and can be used on things like keyboards and calculators.

Key Features:

Cleaning gel that enters tight areas

Can be used several times

Has a lavender fragrance

Have every option at your disposal

Covering all of your bases, the Turtle Wax 50754 Ultimate Car Care Kit comes with 10 pieces of cleaning equipment. It includes Car Wash, Tire Shine, Odor-X Spray, Scratch and Swirl Remover, and Wax and Dry Spray Wax. This makes for convenient detailing and easy application, including everything you need from wash and protectants to interior cleaners and odor eliminators. There are four innovative products from the Quick & Easy line that give you more cleaning in less steps. This will keep your car clean.

Key Features:

10 pieces of cleaning equipment

Four innovative Quick & Easy products

Wax for a perfect shine

