Netflix is adding 13 new shows, movies, and specials on the week of October 25th.

New originals coming to Netflix this week include Blood of Zeus, Holidate, Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight, and the third season of Suburra.

Netflix is losing Ace Ventura, The NeverEnding Story, and The Silence of the Lambs.

Over the past couple of weeks, I have been hopelessly obsessed with a game called Hades. In the game, you play as Zagreus, the son of Hades, and attempt to fight your way out of the underworld. I bring this up because a new show is debuting on Netflix this week called Blood of Zeus, and this is the synopsis:

A commoner living in ancient Greece, Heron discovers his true heritage as a son of Zeus, and his purpose: to save the world from a demonic army.

The two projects are completely unrelated, but I feel like I have no choice but to watch it now.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of October 18th, 2020:

Arrivals

Tuesday, October 27th

Wednesday, October 28th

Holidate — NETFLIX FILM

Metallica Through The Never

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight — NETFLIX FILM

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Friday, October 30th

Saturday, October 31st

The 12th Man

Departures

Monday, October 26th

Battle: Los Angeles

Friday, October 30th

Kristy

Saturday, October 31st

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Burlesque

Charlotte’s Web

Clash of the Titans

District 9

The Firm

Fun with Dick & Jane

The Girl with All the Gifts

Grandmaster

Highway to Heaven: Seasons 1-5

The Interview

Just Friends

Magic Mike

Nacho Libre

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

Nights in Rodanthe

The Patriot

Set Up

The Silence of the Lambs

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Ugly Truth

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Zathura

