- Netflix is adding 13 new shows, movies, and specials on the week of October 25th.
- New originals coming to Netflix this week include Blood of Zeus, Holidate, Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight, and the third season of Suburra.
- Netflix is losing Ace Ventura, The NeverEnding Story, and The Silence of the Lambs.
Over the past couple of weeks, I have been hopelessly obsessed with a game called Hades. In the game, you play as Zagreus, the son of Hades, and attempt to fight your way out of the underworld. I bring this up because a new show is debuting on Netflix this week called Blood of Zeus, and this is the synopsis:
A commoner living in ancient Greece, Heron discovers his true heritage as a son of Zeus, and his purpose: to save the world from a demonic army.
The two projects are completely unrelated, but I feel like I have no choice but to watch it now.
Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of October 18th, 2020:
Arrivals
Tuesday, October 27th
- Blood of Zeus — NETFLIX ANIME
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Wednesday, October 28th
- Holidate — NETFLIX FILM
- Metallica Through The Never
- Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight — NETFLIX FILM
- Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Friday, October 30th
- Bronx — NETFLIX FILM
- The Day of the Lord — NETFLIX FILM
- His House — NETFLIX FILM
- Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Suburra: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Saturday, October 31st
- The 12th Man
Departures
Monday, October 26th
- Battle: Los Angeles
Friday, October 30th
- Kristy
Saturday, October 31st
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
- Burlesque
- Charlotte’s Web
- Clash of the Titans
- District 9
- The Firm
- Fun with Dick & Jane
- The Girl with All the Gifts
- Grandmaster
- Highway to Heaven: Seasons 1-5
- The Interview
- Just Friends
- Magic Mike
- Nacho Libre
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
- The NeverEnding Story
- The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
- Nights in Rodanthe
- The Patriot
- Set Up
- The Silence of the Lambs
- Sleepless in Seattle
- Sleepy Hollow
- Spaceballs
- The Taking of Pelham 123
- The Ugly Truth
- Underworld
- Underworld: Evolution
- Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
- Zathura
