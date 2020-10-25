HolidateHOLIDATE (2020) L to R: Emma Roberts as Sloane Reed & Luke Bracey as Jackson Pieretti. Image source: Netflix
By Jacob Siegal
October 25th, 2020 at 12:35 PM
  • Netflix is adding 13 new shows, movies, and specials on the week of October 25th.
  • New originals coming to Netflix this week include Blood of Zeus, HolidateNobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight, and the third season of Suburra.
  • Netflix is losing Ace Ventura, The NeverEnding Story, and The Silence of the Lambs.

Over the past couple of weeks, I have been hopelessly obsessed with a game called Hades. In the game, you play as Zagreus, the son of Hades, and attempt to fight your way out of the underworld. I bring this up because a new show is debuting on Netflix this week called Blood of Zeus, and this is the synopsis:

A commoner living in ancient Greece, Heron discovers his true heritage as a son of Zeus, and his purpose: to save the world from a demonic army.

The two projects are completely unrelated, but I feel like I have no choice but to watch it now.

Don't Miss: 10 deals you don’t want to miss on Sunday: Discounted Purell, Sonos sale, $25 headphones, $40 off an Instant Pot killer, more

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of October 18th, 2020:

Arrivals

Tuesday, October 27th

Wednesday, October 28th

Friday, October 30th

Saturday, October 31st

  • The 12th Man

Departures

Monday, October 26th

  • Battle: Los Angeles

Friday, October 30th

  • Kristy

Saturday, October 31st

  • Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
  • Burlesque
  • Charlotte’s Web
  • Clash of the Titans
  • District 9
  • The Firm
  • Fun with Dick & Jane
  • The Girl with All the Gifts
  • Grandmaster
  • Highway to Heaven: Seasons 1-5
  • The Interview
  • Just Friends
  • Magic Mike
  • Nacho Libre
  • The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
  • The NeverEnding Story
  • The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
  • Nights in Rodanthe
  • The Patriot
  • Set Up
  • The Silence of the Lambs
  • Sleepless in Seattle
  • Sleepy Hollow
  • Spaceballs
  • The Taking of Pelham 123
  • The Ugly Truth
  • Underworld
  • Underworld: Evolution
  • Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
  • Zathura

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix in October, as well as the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.

Tags: ,
Jacob started covering video games and technology in college as a hobby, but it quickly became clear to him that this was what he wanted to do for a living. He currently resides in New York writing for BGR. His previously published work can be found on TechHive, VentureBeat and Game Rant.