With coronavirus case numbers starting to soar again all across the country, Purell is once again almost impossible to find in grocery stores.

Thankfully, Amazon has plenty of Purell hand sanitizer in stock right now — including a few listings that are somehow on sale at the lowest prices on the internet!

There’s no way these Purell listings will stay in stock for more than a few days at most, so take advantage and load up while you can.

As noted on the CDC’s coronavirus page and as stated by every infectious disease expert on the planet, there are a few things you need to protect yourself and those around you from COVID-19. The most important thing is that you need to wear a face mask whenever you go out, whether it’s to go to the supermarket or just to take a walk around the block.

Simple 3-ply masks like Amazon’s best-selling coronavirus face masks for $0.36 each are more than enough to do the job as long as you’re not indoors close to other people. For higher-risk situations like riding public transportation or being around other people in an office or store, for example, you need better masks. Powecom KN95 face masks are NIOSH-tested and FDA-authorized, and they’re actually in stock right now at Amazon for $19.79 per 10-pack instead of $45. It’s worth noting that NIOSH found them to filter even better than most 3M N95 masks.

Aside from high-quality face masks, there’s something else you need that’s just as important: hand sanitizer. Purell is still impossible to find in most stores now that coronavirus case numbers are skyrocketing yet again all across the country, but there is a ton of it in stock right now at Amazon. What’s more, the hottest listings available right now are sold directly by Amazon at the lowest prices since the novel coronavirus pandemic began! Hurry up and you can snag 12-packs of 8oz Purell pump bottles, 4-packs of large 1-liter Purell bottles, and 36-packs of 1oz Purell travel bottles at prices you won’t believe. Plus, all of it is ready to ship out right away with free Prime delivery.

Also of note, you’ve got a rare opportunity to get actual Purell alcohol wipes on Amazon, and they’re still impossible to find anywhere else.

For those of you out there looking for options other than Purell, we’ve got two good ones for you. The strongest hand sanitizer you can get on Amazon is SupplyAID 80% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Gel, which is available right now for just $8.12 for a 16oz bottle. You can also pick up 6-packs of Suave hand sanitizer at a discount right now, and it’s been very popular with our readers.

