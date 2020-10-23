If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon ran some spectacular Instant Pot deals for Prime Day 2020, but the best sales were on high-end models so they were still pretty pricey.

With the holidays right around the corner, Amazon is now running a pair of deals on more affordable Instant Pot models.

Two versions of the best-selling Instant Pot of all time are discounted today, with prices starting at just $59.99 for the Instant Pot Duo Mini while the $100 Instant Pot Duo 60 is on sale for $79.

It’s a bummer that we’re all going to have to basically cancel Thanksgiving, Christmas, Chanukah, and other in-person family celebrations this year. Celebrating with your immediate family is fine, of course, but inviting people who don’t live with you into your home for a masks-off meal is pretty much the worst thing you can do during the coronavirus pandemic.

The good news is that just because you won’t be having tons of people over this year, you can still use the holidays as an excuse to upgrade your kitchen arsenal. And it goes without saying that there’s no better way to upgrade your kitchen than with a new Instant Pot.

Amazon ran a few great Instant Pot deals during Prime Day 2020 last week, but those were higher-end models so prices were still quite high. If you don’t need all the bells and whistles, you’ll be very happy to learn that two lower-cost models are on sale today. In fact, they just so happen to be the two most popular sizes from Instant Pot’s best-selling line ever!

The $80 Instant Pot Duo Mini is on sale for $59.99 right now, and it’s the perfect size to cook sides or a meal for 2-3 people. If you want to double the capacity from 3 quarts to 6 quarts, you can bump up to the $100 Instant Pot Duo 60 for just $79. You can’t go wrong with either one of these deals, but they might not be around for much longer so you should hurry up or you could miss out.

Instant Pot Duo Mini 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Ste… List Price:$79.95 Price:$59.99 You Save:$19.96 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer,… List Price:$99.95 Price:$79.00 You Save:$20.95 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo Mini – $59.99

Compact size: Great size for small households and side dishes, or anywhere space is limited. Has all the features of the Duo60 in a compact size.

Replaces up to 7 appliances: combines 7 kitchen appliances in 1 to save you space, including: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute, yogurt maker, and warmer.

14 one-touch cooking presets for quicker cooking: soup/broth, meat/stew, bean/chili, poultry, saute/searing, steam, rice, porridge, steam, slow cook, keep warm, yogurt, manual, and pressure cook.

Instant Pot Duo Mini 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Ste… List Price:$79.95 Price:$59.99 You Save:$19.96 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo 60 – $79

Best selling model: America’s most loved multi cooker, built with the latest 3rd generation technology, the microprocessor monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve desired results every time

Cooks fast and saves time: The Instant Pot Duo multi-cooker combines 7 appliances in one: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, yogurt maker and warmer – and cooks up to 70% faster

Consistently delicious: 14 one-touch smart programs put cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts and more on autopilot – with tasty results

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer,… List Price:$99.95 Price:$79.00 You Save:$20.95 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.