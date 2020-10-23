If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon is running a big one-day sale on luxurious 1,000 thread count bed sheets that are like something you’d find in an $800-a-night hotel.

Prices start at just $6.78 for silky smooth pillowcases, and you can save up to 70% on sheet sets.

Want an example of how good these deals are? You can pick up a $115 Queen sheets set for $68.99 or get a $240 set of 1,000 thread count King bedsheets for just $71.99!

Do you know how good bedsheets have to be to rack up more than 10,500 5-star reviews on Amazon? They need to be insanely comfy after the first wash as well as the tenth, and there’s no question that True Luxury 1000-Thread-Count 100% Egyptian Cotton Bed Sheets fit the bill. Today, for one day only, Amazon is offering these best-selling sheets at the lowest prices we’ve ever seen.

I personally have a few sets of these bedsheets in my home and I can confirm that sleeping on these sheets is like sleeping in an $800-a-night hotel bed. They’re so silky smooth thanks to the soft Egyptian cotton, and they dissipate heat very well. Sometimes I actually get sort of angry when it’s time to rotate sheets from other brands onto my bed, but I’m about to solve that problem by ordering a few more sets during today’s big Amazon sale.

What type of savings are we talking about in this epic one-day blowout? Amazon is shaving up to 70% off these luxurious bedsheets! That means prices start at just $6.78 for pillowcases and you’ll enjoy savings of up to $168 on full sheet sets. Trust me, you don’t want to miss these deals!

True Luxury 1000-Thread-Count 100% Egyptian Cotton Bed Sheets – $6.78 – $122.49

100% Long Staple Pure Egyptian Cotton – Sateen Weave

CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE & ECO-FRIENDLY: When crafting our authentic, 1000 Thread Count sets, Thread Spread uses only pure, 100% long-staple Egyptian cotton yarns, which are renowned for their superior quality and durability. A sateen finish offers a lustrous look like silk or satin, yet more breathable and natural. Made of natural fibers, these top-performance sheets are the ultimate sheets for night sweats. Our fabrics are of the highest quality and are Standard 100 By Oeko-Tex certified.

A PERFECT FIT: This King size set features 4 pieces: 1 Flat Sheet: 110” x 102”, 1 Fitted Sheet 78” x 80” with top-quality elastic and 18″ extra deep pockets, and 2 King-size Pillowcases 21” x 41”. No matter what size or style you order, we are committed to ensuring you love your new sheets.

100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE: We’re confident these high-thread-count sheets will elevate your bedroom, guest room, kids’ room, RV, vacation home, or other space. Beyond the renowned Amazon customer service, we offer our own guarantee. If you aren’t happy, let us know and we’ll fix the problem right away. Treat yourself or give the ultimate Valentine’s Day, Christmas, Mother’s or Father’s Day gift. ORDER NOW and sleep beautifully on the best queen sheets, king sheets, or California king sheets.

CARE GUIDE: Machine wash in warm and tumble dry on low, do not bleach. When machine drying, never dry at high temperatures. If your dryer is adjustable, use the medium fan and spin speed. For bed linens it is important to remove from dryer before completely dry, gently fold then iron, if needed. Egyptian Cotton tends to soften up with washing, so allow the sheets a few washes to experience the silky softness.

True Luxury 1000-Thread-Count 100% Egyptian Cotton Bed Sheets, 4-Pc Queen White Sheet Set, Sing… List Price:$114.99 Price:$6.78 - $122.49 You Save:$46.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.