Amazon ran plenty of great deals on Sony headphones during Prime Day 2020 last week, but even the cheapest deal still cost $88.

Ahead of the holidays, Amazon is blowing out much more affordable Sony headphones at some of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen.

Pricing starts at just $18 for popular Sony Bluetooth earbuds, and you’ll also find deals on premium soundbar systems.

Sony’s amazon new WH1000XM4 wireless noise cancelling headphones went on sale for the first time during Prime Day 2020, but sadly that deal is now done. Of course, even with a solid $50 discount, they were still priced well out of reach for many people at nearly $300. If you’re looking for simpler Sony headphones that still sound great but won’t break the bank, Amazon’s running an amazing early holiday sale right now that you definitely need to check out.

Prices in this awesome sale start at just $18 for popular Sony WI-C310 Wireless In-Ear Headphones that typically sell for $40, and you can upgrade to the $60 Sony WI-XB400 Wireless In-Ear Extra Bass Headphones for just $38. If you’re looking for wired headphones, you can pick up the $70 Sony MDRZX110NC Noise Cancelling Headphones for $38 as well.

In addition to those killer deals, you’ll also find three big bargains focused on TV. The $300 Sony WH-L600 Wireless Digital Surround Dolby Headphones for Watching TV are down to $248 thanks to this sale, and there are also two soundbar systems that have been discounted: The $600 Sony HT-G700 3.1CH Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar for $498, and the $1,500 Sony ST-5000 7.1.2ch 800W Dolby Atmos Soundbar for $1,198. Both of those soundbars come with wireless subwoofers, too.

This big Sony sale won’t last long on Amazon, so check out all the deals down below.

Sony WI-C310 Wireless in-Ear Headset/Headphones

These have a built-in microphone to allow you to answer and field phone calls.

Sony WI-XB400 Wireless In-Ear Extra Bass Headset/Headphones

These also have a built-in microphone for phone calls and have added bass for a deeper, richer sound.

Sony MDRZX110NC Noise Cancelling Headphones

You can keep these stored easily as they fold up, making them perfect for travel.

Sony L600 Wireless Digital Surround Dolby Audio Sound Overhead Headphones

These are meant to connect to your TV, allowing you to immerse in your movies or shows.

Sony HT-G700: 3.1CH Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar

This fits nicely underneath your television but can also be mounted.

Sony ST5000 7.1.2ch 800W Dolby Atmos Soundbar

This comes with a wireless subwoofer to enrich the sound in your space.

