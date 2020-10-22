President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will face off in the final presidential debate of 2020 on Thursday, October 22nd at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The debate will cover the following six topics: Fighting COVID-19, American Families, Race in America, Climate Change, National Security, and Leadership.

You can watch the debate on TV, YouTube, Facebook, and on a number of mobile apps.

On Thursday night, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will appear on stage together once again for the final presidential debate of 2020. NBC News’ Kristen Welker has the unenviable task of moderating the debate from Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee starting at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET.

Initially, the third debate was set to take place tonight, but the second debate was delayed and eventually canceled when Trump caught COVID-19 and refused to participate in a virtual event. Instead, Trump and Biden participated in competing town hall events on two different networks on the same night. As a result, this will be the second and final debate between the two major party candidates ahead of the presidential election on November 3rd.

No matter how you plan to watch the debate, where you plan to watch it, or which device you will be watching from, there is an option for you. First and foremost, each and every major TV network will be broadcasting the debate live on TV and streaming it online, including ABC News, CBS News, Fox News, NBC News, PBS, and C-SPAN. Most of the networks are also streaming the debate live on YouTube, and we’ve included ABC’s stream below:

If you’d prefer to watch the debate on Facebook, ABC News and PBS NewsHour will be streaming live on the social media platform. If you have a phone or tablet handy, you could always watch the YouTube stream embedded above, or you just download any of the following apps from the App Store or Google Play:

Many of the same apps are available on Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku devices, if you prefer to watch on your TV, and if you have an antenna, many local news stations will be showing the debate as well.

After universal criticism of the first debate for being an unintelligible mess due to Trump’s ceaseless interruptions, the format of the debate has changed slightly. This time around, each candidate will get up to two minutes to respond to a question uninterrupted before discussion begins. The opponent’s microphone will be muted during this period, which means that the 90-minute shouting match of September shouldn’t reoccur.