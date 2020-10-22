If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The Motorola Razr 5G is easily the hottest foldable smartphone that has been released so far, but it’s also quite expensive at $1,400.

If you’re looking for an unlocked Razr 5G, Amazon is selling it right now with a hefty $500 discount.

Alternatively, you can score last year’s foldable Motorola Razr for just $649.99 if you pick up a renewed model while supplies last.

Samsung was the first smartphone maker to release a mass-market foldable smartphone, but the company rushed it out and it ended up being a $2,000 piece of junk. The company’s foldable smartphones have definitely gotten better since then, but they’re still quite bulky and they also still have bulky designs that aren’t comfortable to use or carry. Long story short, the only smartphone with a foldable display that’s worth buying right now is the Motorola Razr.

This year’s new Motorola Razr 5G is a stunning smartphone with a nice big display that folds in half when the phone is flipped closed. It’s awesome, but it’s also pretty pricey at $1,400. That’s not toooooo bad when you consider the fact that Apple’s high-end iPhone 12 Pro Max costs the exact same price and it doesn’t even fold, but it’s still a whole lot of money to spend on a smartphone.

If you’re married to the idea of picking up the latest and greatest foldable phone from Motorola, you’ll be happy to know that Amazon is selling the unlocked Motorola Razr 5G right now for $1,199.99, a $200 discounts. That said, if you don’t mind skipping 5G and picking up last year’s Razr phone on Verizon, you’ll save a ton of cash. Amazon has the Motorola Razr XT2000 in both black and gold for just $649.99, which is just about half the price of this year’s model. These phones are renewed, but Amazon guarantees that they look and function like new. If not, you have 90 days to get your money back, no questions asked!

Motorola Razr 5G – $1,199.99

Iconic. Pocketable Design – The re-invented flip phone returns with a modern twist, crafted with premium materials and a main display that folds in half. Revolutionary flexible material allows the gorgeous 6.2” pOLED display to fold in half, fitting comfortably in your palm or pocket. Precision-crafted metal and glass on the new razr add a thoroughly modern look to the unmistakable iconic design.

Interactive Quick View Display – Stay connected even while the phone is closed with the 2.7″ gOLED display—reply to messages, skip songs, get directions, and more.

The 48 MP camera comes with OIS and Quad Pixel technology so that you can capture sharper photos with 4x better low light sensitivity. It also doubles as a selfie camera with the phone flipped closed. With the 20MP rear camera, choose the 1.6µm Quad Pixel mode for 5MP photos.

Motorola Razr 5G | Unlocked | Made for US by Motorola | 8/256GB | 48MP Camera | 2020 | Polished… List Price:$1,399.99 Price:$1,199.99 You Save:$200.00 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Motorola Razr XT2000 (renewed) – $649.99

Foldable P-OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors

Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz 360 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 360 Silver)

Motorola Razr 2019 XT2000-1 128GB Verizon - Noir Black (Renewed) List Price:$690.00 Price:$649.99 You Save:$40.01 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

