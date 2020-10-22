If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Lysol spray, Purell hand sanitizer and other key coronavirus essentials are finally in stock at Amazon, but face masks are still the most popular thing people are stocking up on.

That’s because best-selling options are discounted right now, like FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks that NIOSH says work even better than most 3M N95 masks.

These masks might be disposable, but you can still safely get multiple uses out of each mask if you disinfect it — all you need is a UV sanitizer box that cleans masks and other small items in just a few minutes.

Things like Purell hand sanitizer, Lysol Disinfecting Spray, and Purell alcohol wipes, and other coronavirus essentials are now they’re finally much easier to get from Amazon than they were a couple of months ago. That said, they’re definitely not the only sanitizing products you need.

Right now, FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks are by far the best-selling masks among our readers and it’s easy to see why. They’re the only NIOSH-tested KN95 masks on Amazon and they were found to filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles. That’s even better performance than most 3M N95 masks, and these Powecom masks are on sale at a deep discount.

For higher-risk situations like being indoors around other people or riding public transportation, it doesn’t get any better than Powecom masks. For lower-risk situations like being outdoors, people have been loving Amazon’s best-selling 23¢ coronavirus face masks and similar 3-ply face masks in black for just 28¢ each.

These masks are all disposable, and some studies say that traces of the novel coronavirus can survive on a face mask for up to seven days. But mask availability is still somewhat limited, which means experts have advised that limited reuse of disposable masks is okay. That said, it’s crucial that you sanitize any mask before reusing it. You obviously shouldn’t wash a mask like an N95 or a KN95 face mask with soap and water, and you also don’t want to use heat because that can compromise the integrity of the filters. Instead, you should use a UV sanitizing box — and there are several popular options in stock right now on Amazon if you hurry. Note that we haven’t tested them for efficacy.

The most popular model available right now is the PhoneSoap 3, which is finally back in stock after being sold out for months because of high demand. It’s made for smartphones, as the name suggests, but you can also fit masks in there one at a time.

PHONESOAP 3 – THE FIRST UV-C SANITIZER AND CHARGER: This unit houses two scientifically proven germicidal UV-C bulbs that completely sanitize your entire phone, killing 99.99% of all bacteria and germs. In addition, the unit offers one USB port and one USB-C port for charging.

AS SEEN ON SHARK TANK, DISCOVERY CHANNEL, GOOD MORNING AMERICA, AND QVC: PhoneSoap’s revolutionary bacteria-zapping technology was featured on ABC’s Shark Tank, tested and proven effective on the Discovery Channel, and sold to hundreds of thousands of happy customers on Good Morning America and QVC.

PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Universal Charger | Patented & Clinically Proven UV Light…

Coral UV Ultraviolet Electric Sanitizer with HEPA Filtration, which is discounted to $129.99. It has a nice large inner compartment to fit all sorts of face masks and other items like smartphones, and it's one of the most affordable options on Amazon.

𝗗𝗢𝗨𝗕𝗟𝗘 𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗟𝗜𝗭𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗚𝗧𝗛 – Effortlessly eliminate 𝟵𝟵.𝟵% of harmful germs in 10 minutes. Two UV-C lights provide double sterilization strength than regular UV sterilizer. Coral UV has undergone 𝙧𝙞𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙨 lab testing to eliminate E. Coli, Salmonella, Staph, and 𝗠𝗨𝗖𝗛 more!

𝗕𝗨𝗜𝗟𝗧-𝗜𝗡 𝗗𝗥𝗬𝗘𝗥 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗟𝗔𝗕 𝗧𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗗 – Dries your items with warm temperature in just 𝟰𝟬 – 𝟳𝟬 minutes, safe for plastics, glass or silicone. Independent lab testing confirms it is free from lead and phthalate. For household use only.

3 in 1 UVC Sterilizer and Dryer by Coral UV | Dual UV Lights | Ultraviolet Electric Sanitizer

Another popular option that fits lots more inside at a time is the StateRiver Disinfecting cabinet, which is $40 off right now at Amazon. It has great reviews as well as a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Wave-length of uιtra-vio-lεt: 220-250nm.

Used for all kinds of small tools: Phone, Toothbrush, Baby Bοttles, Towels, Nails, Baber, and Salon equipment.

Kill 99% of gεrms.

Cabinets Dis&infεc-tiοn for All Kinds of Items such as Barber, Salon, Naiιs, Ba-by Bottles

You should also check out the TOPQSC UV Sterilizer Cabinet, which uses UV light and ozone like the first model we mentioned above.

Sterilizing Principle: It mainly uses UV rays to keep things sanitary and bacteria-free, and the cabinet at a consistent temperature. High Tech Ozone, UV sterilizer, Safe and efficient, without requiring other additives to achieve fast and quiet sterilization and disinfection.

High Quality: Stainless steel construction Led Display inside, durable and resistant to rust; Upgraded LED display, you can set time as you like. Adjustable Time to assure your Needs for Sterilizing.

TOPQSC Cabinet Machine Tool Box, Stainless Tray Machine for Salon and Personal Care Spa Hot Tow…

If you want something smaller and less expensive, you can check out the Cahot Portable UV Sanitizer that’s in stock right now and discounted to $64.99.

COMPLETE SANTZATION – The upgraded sanitizer box equipped with 8 true LED U-V-C lamps, which can help eliminate 99% of invisible hazards in just 3 minutes, allowing you to disinfect your daily gadgets in an easy way. NOTE: We ship via USPS to make sure you can get it fast!

PERFECT SIZE TO FIT ALL – Larger and deeper design for cell phones up to 6.5 inches (Fits iPhone 11 Pro Max, Samsung Note10, or similar size cell phones). Now you don’t need to remove the phone case before using it. Inner Dimension: 7.4*3.5*2 inch. Make sure you measure the size before purchase.

Cahot Fast UV Light Sanitizer Box , Portable Phone UVC Light Sanitizer with Extra Rack, Wireles…

And finally, you can always get the handheld Warrior Wand so you can disinfect practically anything, no matter where you are. It’s on sale today for $19.99, which is the lowest price we’ve seen in months.

PORTABLE AND LIGHTWEIGHT – our UV light sanitizer wand comprises of lightweight and compact material that facilitates it to be carried around with ease. This property allows you to use it wherever you are whenever you please. This portability feature makes it suitable for home, office, and travel use.

DURABLE – the ABS material used in the manufacturing of our sanitizer wands ensures that it serves you for a more extended period without the worry of damaging or malfunctioning. This aspect is because the product incorporates high-quality material, combined with a long-lasting lithium battery for more extended service.

EFFECTIVE – our product incorporates the use of Ultra Violet light to help combat the mobility of germs and bacteria on your surfaces. This feat if effectively carried out by destroying the germ’s DNA and RNA composition, thus killing 99.9% of disease-causing pathogens. The light is also environment friendly as it doesn’t cause secondary pollution to the environment.

Warrior Wand The Best Portable Medical Grade UV-C Sanitizer Wand - Lithium Ion Rechargeable Bat…

