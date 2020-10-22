- HBO Max is adding tons of great shows and movies in November, including Chronicle, The Dark Knight, High Fidelity, The Lego Movie, and His Dark Materials season 2.
- New Max Originals worth checking out: The Flight Attendant and Superintelligence.
- You can see all of the HBO Max arrivals and departures for November 2020 below.
Only two HBO Max Originals are coming to the relatively new streaming service this month. The Flight Attendant is a limited series starring Kaley Cuoco about a flight attendant that may or may not have murdered a man she slept with, while Superintelligence is a comedy starring Melissa McCarthy about a woman who has to prove to an all-powerful A.I. that humanity is worth saving. The season finale of Last Week Tonight airs this month too.
If you want to know what else is coming and going on HBO Max in November, here’s the complete list:
Streaming November 1st
- 10,000 BC, 2008
- 13 Going On 30, 2004
- 2 Fast 2 Furious, 2003 (HBO)
- Above The Rim, 1994
- All Is Bright, 2013
- America, America, 1964
- Anchors Aweigh, 1945
- Another Cinderella Story, 2008
- The Arrangement, 1969
- Austin Powers In Goldmember, 2002
- Autumn In New York, 2000 (HBO)
- Baby Doll, 1956
- Battleship, 2012 (HBO)
- Beasts Of The Southern Wild, 2012 (HBO)
- Billy Madison, 1995 (HBO)
- Blast From The Past, 1999
- Blood Work, 2002
- The Bridge Of San Luis Rey, 2005 (HBO)
- Broadway Danny Rose, 1984 (HBO)
- The Bucket List, 2007
- The Children, 2009
- A Christmas Carol, 1938
- Chronicle, 2012 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- City Island, 2010 (HBO)
- City Slickers, 1991 (HBO)
- Clash Of The Titans, 2010
- Critical Care, 1997
- Cruel Intentions, 1999 (HBO)
- The Dancer Upstairs, 2003 (HBO)
- The Dark Knight, 2008
- David Copperfield, 1935
- Dead Man Walking, 1995 (HBO)
- Desperately Seeking Susan, 1985 (HBO)
- The Devil’s Advocate, 1997
- Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star, 2003 (HBO)
- Dolphin Tale, 2011
- Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd, 2003
- The Eagle, 2011 (HBO)
- East Of Eden, 1955
- Eight Legged Freaks, 2002
- Elf Pets: Santa’s Saint Bernard’s Save Christmas, 2018
- The Enforcer, 1976
- A Face In The Crowd, 1957
- The Fast And The Furious, 2001 (HBO)
- Femme Fatale, 2002
- The Five-Year Engagement, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- A Flintstone Christmas, 1977
- A Flintstone Family Christmas, 1993
- Free Willy, 1993
- Friday The 13th, 2009
- G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra, 2009
- The Gauntlet, 1977
- Genius, 2016 (HBO)
- Get Santa, 2014
- Girl In Progress, 2012
- Grumpier Old Men, 1995
- Grumpy Old Men, 1993
- Guys And Dolls, 1955
- Hacksaw Ridge, 2016 (HBO)
- Happy Gilmore, 1996 (HBO)
- Heidi, 2006
- High Fidelity, 2000 (HBO)
- High Society, 1956
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012
- The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies, 2014
- The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug, 2013
- Hollidaysburg, 2014
- House On Haunted Hill, 1999
- Ice Age: Continental Drift, 2012 (HBO)
- Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes
- The Iron Giant, 1999
- J. Edgar, 2011
- Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday, 1993
- Jason X, 2002
- King Kong, 1976 (HBO)
- The Last King Of Scotland, 2006 (HBO)
- The Lego Batman Movie, 2017
- The Lego Movie, 2014
- The Lego Ninjago Movie, 2014
- License To Wed, 2007
- Life Stinks, 1991
- Linda And The Mockingbirds, 2020 (HBO)
- Little Man Tate, 1991 (HBO)
- Looney Tunes: Back In Action, 2003
- The Losers, 2010
- Lowriders, 2017 (HBO)
- Made, 2001 (HBO)
- The Madness Of King George, 1994 (HBO)
- Magic Mike, 2012
- The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special, 2017
- Magnum Force, 1973
- Malibu’s Most Wanted, 2003
- The Man With The Golden Arm, 1955
- The Mask, 1994
- Menace II Society, 1993
- Miss Julie, 2014 (HBO)
- Money Talks, 1997
- Mr. Nanny, 1993
- Music And Lyrics, 2007
- Must Love Dogs, 2005
- Mystic River, 2003
- National Lampoon’s Loaded Weapon 1, 1993
- Needful Things, 1993
- The Neverending Story, 1984
- The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter, 1991
- New York Minute, 2004
- Nights In Rodanthe, 2008
- Nothing Like The Holidays, 2008
- Now And Then, 1995
- Ocean’s 11, 1960
- Old School, 2003
- On The Town, 1949
- Once Upon A Sesame Street Christmas, Special Premiere
- A Perfect World, 1993
- Pleasantville, 1998
- The Pledge, 2001
- Popstar, 2005
- Practical Magic, 1998
- The Prophecy, 1995 (HBO)
- The Prophecy 2, 1998 (HBO)
- The Prophecy 3: The Ascent, 2000 (HBO)
- Prophecy 4: The Uprising, 2005 (HBO)
- Prophecy 5: The Forsaken, 2005 (HBO)
- Radio Days, 1987
- Red Tails, 2012 (HBO)
- Rick And Morty, Season Four PremiereThe Right Stuff, 1983
- Rock Star, 2001
- Rosewood, 1997
- Rumor Has It, 2005
- Salvador, 1986 (HBO)
- Scoop, 2006 (HBO)
- The Sea Of Grass, 1947
- The Secret Garden, 1993
- Sesame Street, 1969
- Sesame Street: Elmo’s Playdate, Special Premiere
- Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, Special Premiere
- Sinbad Of The Seven Seas, 1989 (HBO)
- The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants, 2005
- The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 2, 2008
- Smurfs Christmas Special, 1982
- Some Came Running, 1958
- Space Cowboys, 2000
- Splendor In The Grass, 1961
- Sudden Impact, 1983
- Summer Catch, 2001
- Swingers, 1996 (HBO)
- Swordfish, 2001
- A Tale Of Two Cities, 1935
- Terminator 3: Rise Of The Machines, 2003
- Terminator Salvation, 2009
- Terms Of Endearment, 1983
- Thief, 1981 (HBO)
- Thirteen Ghosts, 2001
- Tightrope, 1984
- The Time Traveler’s Wife, 2009
- Tis The Season To Be Smurfy, 1987
- Titans, Seasons 1 & 2
- Torque, 2004
- Tower Heist, 2011 (HBO)
- The Town That Santa Forgot, 1993
- Troll, 1986 (HBO)
- Troll 2, 1990 (HBO)
- True Crime, 1999
- Tweety’s High-Flying Adventures, 2000
- Twilight Zone: The Movie, 1983 (HBO)
- Una Semana (HBO)
- Unaccompanied Minors, 2006
- Untamed Heart, 1993 (HBO)
- Veronica Mars, 2014
- A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas, 2011 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- We Bought A Zoo, 2011 (HBO)
- When You Wish Upon A Pickle: A Sesame Street Special, 2018
- Wild Wild West, 1999
- Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!, 2004 (HBO)
- Witches Of Eastwick, The, 1987
- The Wood, 1999
- Wyatt Earp, 1994
- Yogi Bear’s All-Star Comedy Christmas Caper, 1982
- Yogi’s First Christmas, 1980
- Young Justice, Seasons 1-3
- Zoo Animals (HBO)
Streaming November 2nd
- Quadrophenia, 1979
- We Are Who We Are, Season Finale (HBO)
- A Woman Under The Influence, 1974
Streaming November 4th
- Looney Tunes, 1930 – 1969
Streaming November 6th
- Pecado Original (Aka Original Sin) (HBO)
Streaming November 7th
- The Dead Don’t Die, 2019 (HBO)
- The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 Inductions (HBO)
Streaming November 9th
- Food Wars! Shokugeki No Soma, Season 5 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)
- Industry, Series Premiere (HBO)
Streaming November 11th
- Patria, Season Finale (HBO)
Streaming November 12th
- My Sesame Street Friends, 2020
Streaming November 13th
- De Lo Mio (HBO)
- Entre Nos: LA Meets NY (HBO)
Streaming November 14th
- Dolittle, 2020 (HBO)
Streaming November 15th
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season Finale (HBO)
- Murder On Middle Beach, Docuseries Premiere (HBO)
Streaming November 16th
- His Dark Materials, Season Two Premiere (HBO)
- Linda and the Mockingbirds, 2020 (HBO)
Streaming November 20th
- Porno Para Principiantes (Aka Porno For Newbies) (HBO)
Streaming November 21st
- Between The World And Me, Special Event Premiere (HBO)
- Real Time with Bill Maher, Season Finale (HBO)
- Underwater, 2020 (HBO)
Streaming November 24th
- Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
- Smurfs, Season 4, 1981
Streaming November 26th
- Craftopia: Craft the Halls, HBO Max Special Premiere
- Craftopia: Merry Craftmas!, HBO Max Special Premiere
- The Flight Attendant, HBO Max Original Series Premiere
- Superintelligence, HBO Max Original Film Premiere
Streaming November 27th
- Chateau Vato (HBO)
- How To With John Wilson, Season Finale (HBO)
Streaming November 28th
- The Call Of The Wild, 2019 (HBO)
Streaming November 29th
- The Undoing, Season Finale (HBO)
Leaving November 4th
- Aquaman, 2018 (HBO)
Leaving November 5th
- Rolling Stone: Stories From The Edge, 2017 (HBO)
- Signs, 2002 (HBO)
Leaving November 25th
- Lady Day At Emerson’s Bar & Grill, 2016 (HBO)
Leaving November 26th
- All Def Comedy, 2017 (HBO)
Leaving November 30th
- 24/7: Kelly Slater, 2019 (HBO)
- All The President’s Men, 1976
- Anastasia, 1997 (HBO)
- Badlands, 1973
- Batman Begins, 2005
- Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead, 2007 (HBO)
- Blinded By The Light, 2019 (HBO)
- The Bodyguard, 1992
- Bridesmaids, 2011 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
- Bridget Jones’s Baby, 2016
- Cat On A Hot Tin Roof, 1958
- Charlotte’s Web, 1973
- Cheech & Chong’s Up In Smoke, 1978
- Chicago, 2002
- Child’s Play 2, 1990 (HBO)
- Child’s Play 3, 1991 (HBO)
- Commando, 1985 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- The Conversation, 1974
- The Dark Knight, 2008
- Dave, 1993
- Deliverance, 1972
- Dog Day Afternoon, 1975
- Election, 1999
- Ella Enchanted, 2004
- Father Of The Bride, 1950
- Going The Distance, 2010
- Good Boys, 2019 (HBO)
- The Haunting, 1999
- JFK, 1991
- The Kitchen, 2019 (HBO)
- Little Shop Of Horrors, 1986 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- Malcolm X, 1992
- The Mask, 1994
- Marathon Man, 1976
- Pearl Harbor, 2001 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- The Pelican Brief, 1993
- Roger & Me, 1989
- Sky High, 2005 (HBO)
- Son Of The Mask, 2005
- Stuber, 2019 (HBO)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, 1990
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2, 1991
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3, 1993
- TMNT, 2007
- Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?, 1966