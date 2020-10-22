If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Many smart home gadgets focus on convenience features, but there’s one device you need that actually helps keep you safe.

It’s called the Airthings Wave Plus and it monitors the air in your home to alert you automatically of things like radon and other airborne toxins.

The mid-range Airthings Wave has an even deeper discount right now at Amazon, and the new Airthings Wave Mini that also detects mold is available for just $79.65.

When someone thinks of smart home devices, the first things that often come to mind are neat gadgets that focus on convenience features. Philips Hue smart LED light bulbs are likely at the top of most people’s lists, as are all the smart devices out there that work with Amazon Alexa. Another cool one is the MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener, which lets you open and close your garage door from anywhere in the world using your iPhone or Android. It was a best-seller on Prime Day 2020, and now it’s back in stock for just $33.99.

There’s no question that those are all great gadgets, but there’s a relatively new type of smart home device that’s about more than just convenience. Instead, the Airthings Wave Plus and other Airthings devices are there to help keep your family safe.

The top-of-the-line Airthings Wave Plus is an air-quality monitor that senses things like radon, elevated CO2 levels, and airborne toxins (Total VOCs). It connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth and gives you instant readings as well as reports. Audible alerts warn you of problems with the air quality in your home, of course, so you don’t need to worry about connecting your phone in order to check for problems. This model typically costs $230, but you’ll find it on sale right now on Amazon for $210.

The 2nd-Gen Airthings Wave includes much of the same functionality but doesn’t cover Total VOCs, CO2 levels, or air pressure. This model sells for about $190, so you might want to think about going with the Plus instead.

Last but not least is our favorite Airthings device that we tested, the Airthings Wave Mini. Apart from being more compact and more affordable than the other two models, the Airthings Wave Mini has what we believe to be the best mix of features — plus one crucial feature that neither of the other two models has. In addition to detecting temperature, humidity, and Total VOCs, the Mini model also warns of mold risk, a feature that countless people will find useful. If you already have a radon detector or a radon mitigation system, or if you’re in an area where radon isn’t an issue, this is definitely the model to choose.

