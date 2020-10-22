If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Looking to step up your Zoom game so you don’t look like your video chats are being broadcast from 2009? Amazon is here to help.



For one day only, you can pick up a Gesma 1080p Webcam with Microphone for just $25.19, an all-time low price.

This model has more than 5,000 5-star reviews on Amazon so you know you’re getting a great webcam at a deep discount.

In the early months of the coronavirus pandemic when the United States first locked down, people rushed to buy webcams so they could work and attend remote classes from home. Manufacturers obviously had no way of knowing there was going to be a massive rush of demand, so prices skyrocketed and every decent webcam model sold out. At that point, plenty of people just gave up and began using their smartphones for video calling apps like Zoom. Now, thankfully, high-quality webcams aren’t so difficult to come by.

COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing again around the country and things aren’t likely to get better anytime soon, especially with winter weather and the flu season right around the corner. That means you’ll likely be working or taking classes from home again soon, but this time you’ll be prepared. That’s because Amazon is running a terrific one-day deal on the popular Gesma 1080p Webcam with Microphone, slashing the price from $35 to just $25.19.

$35 is already a great price for a Full HD webcam with more than 5,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. Rather than use the horrible webcam built into your laptop screen or burning through your smartphone battery, this best-seller will really step up your Zoom game. Your coworkers or classmates will definitely appreciate the dramatic improvement in picture quality, and so will your family next time you all have a Zoom dinner together. This deal only lasts until the end of the day on Thursday though, so definitely scoop one up before it’s too late.

You’ll be shooting in high definition 1920 x 1080p resolution, so everything on the webcam will be crystal clear to those on your video chat or call. This has a wide compatibility, allowing you to hook up with pretty much any computer. Plus, you can rotate it up to 90 degrees, making sure you fit everybody into the shot that you need.

Here are the Amazon product information to give you more details:

Gesma 1080p Webcam with Microphone – $25.19

★ Plug and Play Webcam: Our computer webcam can plug and play very easily. With a USB 2.0 connector, no need to download or install any complicated driver software, which is convenient and useful. Please kindly noted it’s not workable for Google System. Kindly check your computer system before purchasing it.

★ 3D Denoising Webcam with Microphone: Built-in 8m omnidirectional sound absorption and noise reduction microphone, pick up your voice, and filter out background noise automatically, enabling you to enjoy clearer voice for hassle-free communication.

★ Full HD 1080p Webcam: True-to-life Panoramic high definition 1920 X 1080P resolution, specifically designed for professional video conferencing when working-at-home. and social video, gaming video, smooth images for Skype conferencing, video calling, and YouTube recordings.

★ Rotatable Streaming Webcam: Our PC webcam can be rotated 90°, you can adjust to your optimal viewing angle and securely gives easy access to any laptop, LCD monitor, desktop or tripod. Plus this adjustable range makes it stay sturdy when you turn to the needed angle., won’t move around easily.

★ Widely Compatible&Multi Application: Compatible with WinXP/Vista/Win7/Win8/Win10 and other operating systems and supports major live broadcast platforms. You can easily use it for online teaching, video call, network call, portrait collection, and many other fields.

