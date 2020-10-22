If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sony Bluetooth earbuds for just $18 and best-selling TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs for $6.75 each?! That’s just the start of the craziness in Thursday’s roundup of the best daily deals you’ll find online.

Highlights include FDA-authorized Powecom face masks that match the performance of some 3M N95 masks according to NIOSH, Purell 8oz pump bottles direct from Amazon that are somehow on sale with a massive 31% discount, Purell 1-liter flip cap bottles that are 31% off, hard-to-find Lysol spray and Lysol wipes in stock at slightly less inflated prices, the awesome MyQ smart garage door opener that sold out on Prime Day back on Amazon for $33.99, TP-Link Kasa smart plugs for $6.75 each instead of $15, Sony Bluetooth earbuds starting at just $18, $102 off an awesome Sony soundbar and wireless subwoofer, a one-day deal that gets you a best-selling 1080p webcam for $25.19, noise cancelling sleep buds that actually work for $199.95, $200 off the foldable Motorola Razr or last year’s Razr model for just $649.99 renewed, $50 off the awesome Coral UV-C light sanitizer box that can disinfect your face masks and smartphones, a huge one-day sale on Simple Modern tumblers and water bottles, $93 off the Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by De’Longhi for one day only, and more. See all of today’s best bargains below.

Powecom FFP2 Protective Face Masks (Headband), 94%+ Filtration Efficiency, Disposable Particula… Price:$25.20 ($2.52 / mask) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer, Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 8 fl oz Sanitizer Table Top Pump B… List Price:$75.60 Price:$51.90 You Save:$23.70 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Lysol 2284 Crisp Linen Spray, 4 PACK, blue List Price:$69.99 Price:$55.00 You Save:$14.99 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Lysol Disinfecting, 480 6 Packs of 80 Wipes, (Lemon & Spring Waterfall), Lemon, Spring Price:$89.90 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 Liter Flip Cap Bottle (Pack of 4)… List Price:$55.21 Price:$54.90 You Save:$0.31 (1%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Lysol Disinfectant Spray, Crisp Linen, 19oz Price:$17.64 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain MYQ-G0301 - Wireless & Wi-Fi enabled Garage Hub with S… List Price:$39.98 Price:$33.99 You Save:$5.99 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home&IFTTT,No… List Price:$49.99 Price:$26.99 ($6.75 each) You Save:$23.00 (46%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony WI-C310 Wireless in-Ear Headset/Headphones with mic for Phone Call, White (WI-C310/W) List Price:$39.99 Price:$18.00 You Save:$21.99 (55%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony WI-XB400 Wireless In-Ear Extra Bass Headset/Headphones with mic for phone call, Black List Price:$59.99 Price:$38.00 You Save:$21.99 (37%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony HT-G700: 3.1CH Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar with Bluetooth Technology List Price:$599.99 Price:$498.00 You Save:$101.99 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Webcam with Microphone, 1080P HD Streaming USB Computer Webcam [Plug and Play] [30fps] for PC V… List Price:$34.99 Price:$25.19 You Save:$9.80 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ZQUIET QuietOn Premium Snore Cancelling Wireless Earbuds – Active Noise Cancellation for Snor… Price:$199.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Motorola Razr 5G | Unlocked | Made for US by Motorola | 8/256GB | 48MP Camera | 2020 | Polished… List Price:$1,399.99 Price:$1,199.99 You Save:$200.00 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Motorola Razr 2019 XT2000-1 128GB Verizon - Noir Black (Renewed) List Price:$690.00 Price:$649.99 You Save:$40.01 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Universal Charger | Patented & Clinically Proven UV Light… Price:$79.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

3 in 1 UVC Sterilizer and Dryer by Coral UV | Dual UV Lights | Ultraviolet Electric Sanitizer w… List Price:$149.99 Price:$129.99 You Save:$20.00 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi, White, Compact, One Touch to Br… List Price:$193.00 Price:$99.99 You Save:$93.01 (48%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.