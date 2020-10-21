If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon is really turning up the heat ahead of the holidays this year, and you’ll find tons of great TV deals in Amazon’s big Holiday Dash sale.

A few new deals popped up on Wednesday that you should definitely check out, including discounts up to $102 off best-selling TCL smart TVs with Roku.

You can also pick up the best-selling Roku Express HD right now for just $24 and add Roku’s awesome smart TV interface to any television you already have.

Do you know how good a television has to be in order to rack up nearly 24,000 5-star ratings on Amazon? As we all know, reviewers on Amazon complain about the tiniest little things, and sometimes they have nothing at all to do with the product itself. For example, I see people give 1-star ratings all the time because a shipment didn’t arrive on time. Come on, people — it’s not Apple’s fault if UPS delivers the AirPods Pro you ordered from Amazon a day or two late!

With that in mind, it’s beyond impressive that TCL’s smart TV’s with built-in Roku have managed to rack up so many 5-star ratings. And it’s equally impressive that Amazon is blowing out these low-cost TVs ahead of the holidays with extra discounts up to $102!

Prices start at just $149.99 for the TCL 32S327 32-Inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV and you can bump up to the TCL 40S325 40 Inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV for $198 instead of $300, which is this model’s list price. If you want an even bigger model that supports 4K resolution as well, the $330 TCL 43S425 43 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Roku LED TV is on sale today for just $229.

Last but not least, anyone looking to add Roku software to an existing TV should definitely check out the insanely popular Roku Express HD while it’s on sale for just $24 at Amazon.

TCL 43S425 43 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Roku LED TV – $229

Easy Voice Control: Works with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to help you find movie titles, launch or change channels, even switch inputs, using just your voice. Also available through the Roku mobile app

Striking 4K UHD picture performance with HDR technology

Simple, intuitive Roku interface allows seamless access to over 500,000 movies and TV episodes

TCL 40S325 40 Inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV – $198.00

Smart Functionality offers access to over 5,000 streaming channels featuring more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes via Roku TV

1080p Full HD Resolution excellent detail, color, and contrast

Direct-lit LED produces great picture quality with 60Hz refresh Rate for fast moving action scenes with virtually no Motion blur

TCL 32S327 32-Inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV – $149.99

1080p Full HD Resolution excellent detail, color, and contrast

Direct-lit LED produces great picture quality with 60Hz refresh Rate for fast moving action scenes with virtually no Motion blur

Inputs: 3 HDMI, 1 USB, RF, Composite, Headphone Jack, Optical audio Out

Roku Express HD – $24

Streaming made easy: Roku Express lets you stream free, live and premium TV over the Internet right to your TV; It’s perfect for new users, secondary TVs and easy gifting but powerful enough for seasoned pros

Quick and easy setup: Just plug it into your TV with the included High Speed HDMI Cable and connect to the internet to get started

Tons of power, tons of fun: Compact and power-packed, you’ll stream your favorites with ease; from movies and series on Apple TV, Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, HBO, Showtime and Google Play to cable alternative like Hulu with Live TV, enjoy the most talked about TV across free and paid channels

