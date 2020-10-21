If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are drones and then there are DRONES, and the Potensic Dreamer Drone with 4K Camera is the latter.

This awesome quadcopter sports features you would pay nearly $1,000 for from a big-name brand, but Potensic’s drone costs just $300.

Grab one today on Amazon and you’ll get a double-discount that drops this model’s price to just $234.99 — but this deal won’t last long.

Some people think drones are all the same, but that is most certainly not the case at all. Some quadcopters are simple toys that are cheap little drones for children to have fun with. Other quadcopters are high-quality tools that can easily cost $1,000 and beyond. Then, there are a select few models that offer high-end performance and features without breaking the bank. That’s a perfect description of the Potensic Dreamer Drone with 4K Camera, and it’s on sale right now with a huge discount at Amazon.

Drone with 4K Camera for Adults 31Mins Flight, Potensic Dreamer GPS RC Quadcopter with Brushles… List Price:$279.99 Price:$234.99 You Save:$45.00 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

This great quadcopter model features a high-quality Sony 4K camera sensor that records crystal-clear video and captures stunning still images. And you’ll get plenty of use out of it on the Potensic Dreamer Drone with 4K Camera, which includes great features like a special mode that automatically follows you while it’s recording video. There’s also a bunch of other cool functions like a circle flight mode, auto-return, one-touch takeoff and landing, and more.

One of the best crazes in recent years has been aerial shots of golf courses, ball fields, or scenic areas being shot from a drone. Now, you’ll be able to be the camera person shooting that. You’ll love how life-like the images you capture are. The controls are extremely simple to use and the drone can be used by practically anybody.

At $300, this drone is a steal. Head over to Amazon right now, however, and you’ll find a $20 discount coupled with a $45 coupon you can clip. That drops the final price to just $234.99, which is truly an incredible value.

Here are the details from the Amazon product page:

Potensic Dreamer Drone with 4K Camera – $234.99

[4K CAMERA WITH SONY SENSOR, CLEAR IMAGE, SMOOTH VIDEO]: -Built-in powerful 1/3 CMO Sony sensor with auto-exposure function, Potensic Dreamer allows you to take 3840 x 2160 photos, and clearly restore the shooting scene with 4k images. The anti-shake ball is designed to reduce vibration and ensures clear and ultra-smooth footage. Record more details of your daily life and make the video more smooth and delicate.

[31MIN EXTENDED PLAYTIME]: -Thanks to the integration of 3000 mAh 4S smart battery and Brushless motor, this Potenic Dreamer 4K drone is capable with powerful motor and low consumption while ensuring a maximum battery life of up to 31mins (two-hour fast charge), making shooting more enjoyable.

[STABLE FLIGHT]: -With its exclusive PowerAC dynamic system, Dreamer can instantly burst out triple power within 0.1 seconds to provide the best performance at a speed of 10m/s, and witty responses to various emergencies. Besides, equipped with the powerful Brushless motor, enable this 4K drone work at a temperature of 0°to 40°, and can withstand different weather conditions within level 3 wind.

[EASY TO USE, SAFE TO FLY]: -Keep collecting our customer’s suggestion, Dreamer adopts an all-in-one design to minimize the complicated installation and calibration steps: only 10 seconds to quickly and simply install the propellers; no more calibrate within the same 186.4mile(300km). A new, intuitive, and safe piloting app(Potensicpro) with an ergonomic remote control, makes it easy for beginners to handle the flight.

[MULTIFUNCTION 4K DRONE]: -With multi-function like follow me, circle flight, waypoint flight, precise altitude flight, auto return, one key take-off/landing, headless mode, emergency stop, FPV, APP control, and so on. Get ready for the simplest and most intuitive flying experience!

Drone with 4K Camera for Adults 31Mins Flight, Potensic Dreamer GPS RC Quadcopter with Brushles… List Price:$279.99 Price:$234.99 You Save:$45.00 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.