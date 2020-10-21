If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is Apple’s latest and greatest watch model that was just released last month — and now it’s already on sale at Amazon.

Discounts up to $30 are available on both 40mm and 44mm Apple Watch Series 6 models.

It’s rare that brand new Apple products are sold at a discount by any retailer, even Amazon, and it’s unclear how long these deals will be available.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is everything that the Series 4 and Series 5 models were… and so much more. The new version of Apple’s insanely popular smartwatch is faster and more powerful, and it’s also the first smartwatch ever to include a built-in pulse oximeter that’s just as accurate as dedicated devices. It goes without saying that now is the perfect time to get yourself an Apple Watch with a built-in pulse oximeter, since monitoring your blood oxygen saturation is a great way to find an early warning sign of a possible coronavirus infection. Healthy blood oxygen levels should be between 94% and 100%, and the Mayo Clinic says anything under 90% is unhealthy. If you ever see a reading below 90%, definitely contact your doctor right away.

Back to the matter at hand, it’s extremely rare to see Apple products sold at a discount so soon after being released, but that’s exactly what’s happening right now over at Amazon. The brand new Apple Watch Series 6 that was just released last month is being sold with discounts up to $30, which is nothing to scoff at. The $429 Apple Watch Series 6 44mm can be had for just $399.99 thanks to a discount and another $15 that’s chopped off your purchase price at checkout. If you’re looking for the smaller model, the $399 Apple Watch Series 6 40mm is down to $374.98 in multiple colors.

There’s no telling how long these deals will last but we doubt they’ll be around for more than a few days. Apple Watches are also very popular holiday gifts, of course, so there’s a chance we could start seeing sellouts soon.

