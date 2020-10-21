If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon is offering tons of great deals leading up to the holidays, and there’s a big one-day sale happening on Wednesday that you need to check out.

All of Roborock’s hottest new robot vacuum models are down to their lowest prices ever today, including the entry-level Roborock E4 and the high-end Roborock S6.

None of these deep discounts will last past midnight, so definitely take advantage while you can.

iRobot’s Roomba brand is the best in the business when it comes to robot vacuum cleaners, and everyone knows that. Most robot vacuum makers out there try to compete by undercutting Roombas on price, offering much lower-quality vacuums that are far more affordable. Roborock is a rare example of a company that indeed undercuts iRobot, but it offers robot vacuums that are easily on par with Roombas.

Roborock’s various models are priced a bit higher than bargain-basement brands, but you get far more bang for your buck. And on Wednesday, for one day only, a crazy Amazon sale slashes all of Roborock’s best and newest models down to all-time low prices.

Pricing starts at just $188.99 for the Roborock E4 robot vacuum cleaner. It’s powerful and efficient, and it cuts down your cost by ditching all the bells and whistles. If you want some more advanced features though, Amazon’s sale definitely has you covered. Four other models are deeply discounted as well on Wednesday, including the mid-range Roborock E35 with mopping for $223.99 and the high-end Roborock S65 robot vacuum and mop that has all the advanced features you might want. The S6 and S65 (the only difference is color) retail for $650, but you can pick up either one today for just $419.99!

Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner – $188.99

Effective Cleaning: 10% faster movement, intelligent navigation, and a Z-shape route clean your floors quickly and efficiently.

Thorough cleaning: An 11% increase in suction to 2000Pa and automatic Carpet Boost provides the power you need to pull dust and hairs lodged in carpets.

Long-Lasting Battery: A 100% battery boost to 5200mAh means enough energy to clean up to 2152sqft

Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Internal Route Plan with 2000Pa Strong Suction, 200min Runtim… List Price:$299.99 Price:$188.99 You Save:$111.00 (37%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roborock E35 Robot Vacuum and Mop – $223.99

Efficient and Intelligent: Clean fast, with no random bumping. Using a dual-gyro system together with motion tracking sensors, cleaning is carried out logically and efficiently in every room. Thirteen types of sensors combine to offer cliff sensing, collision avoidance, mid-clean charging, and minimize the likelihood of entrapment.

Large battery capacity: A large 5200mAh battery offers 2.5hours of non-stop cleaning. A generous dustbin means even big homes can be cleaned in one go.

Roborock E35 Robot Vacuum and Mop: 2000Pa Strong Suction, App Control, and Scheduling, Route Pl… List Price:$399.99 Price:$223.99 You Save:$176.00 (44%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roborock E4 Mopping Robot Vacuum – $239.99

Effective Cleaning: 10% faster movement, intelligent navigation, and a Z-shape route clean your floors quickly and efficiently.

Vacuum and mop: Vacuum and mop simultaneously for sparklingly clean floors with the 2000Pa intense suction and 180ml adjustable water tank.

Roborock E4 Mop Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner, Internal Route Plan with 2000Pa Strong Suction, 2… List Price:$349.99 Price:$239.99 You Save:$110.00 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roborock S65 Robot Vacuum – $419.99

Astonishingly efficient: Using adaptive routing with edge optimized cleaning, S6/S65 gives you comprehensive room cleaning fast.

Muilti-floor Mapping: Save multiple maps, along with No-go Zones for each level, all recognized automatically by the robot.

Full Clean Customization: Choose specific rooms for cleaning, and even tailor the exact sequence of rooms cleans to your preferences.

Roborock S65 Robot Vacuum, Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop with Adaptive Routing,Multi-floor Map… List Price:$649.99 Price:$419.99 You Save:$230.00 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum – $419.99

Powerful clean and Easy mopping:Intense suction, cleans deep into carpets and cracks in the floor. Get your floors gleaming with a quick mop.

Quiet and convenient: With a cleaning volume of just 56db (equivalent to a typical conversation) in Balanced mode, you can clean any time day or night without disruption. S6 is also easy to maintain, and the integrated cable tidy in its dock keeps things elegantly wire-free.

Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum, Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop with Adaptive Routing,Multi-Floor Mapp… List Price:$649.99 Price:$419.99 You Save:$230.00 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

