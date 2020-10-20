If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The LG OLED55CXPUA 55″ 4K Smart OLED TV is on plenty of people’s wish lists, but it’s quite pricey at $2,000.

Ahead of the holidays, however, Amazon is running a surprising sale that slashes it down to a new all-time low price.

This deal won’t last long so you’ll need to hurry up if you want to get in on the action.

You know that stunning LG OLED TV you’ve been drooling over but told yourself you wouldn’t buy because it’s priced out of your reach? Well, a crazy sale on Amazon just slashed $503 off the price tag, dropping it to the lowest price ever. As they say, it’s now or never!

Treat yourself to the deepest blacks and vivid colors that only the LG OLED55CXPUA 55″ 4K Smart OLED TV can provide. This $2,000 TV has all the bells and whistles you might need in addition to that incredible LG OLED display. It even has Alexa built right in, as well as the class-leading webOS smart TV platform and LG’s beloved Magic Remote.

Thanks to Amazon’s huge $503 discount, this incredible TV that was just released in 2020 can be yours for $1,496.99! If that price looks familiar to anyone out there who has been tracking this TV and just waiting for the perfect opportunity to pick one up, it’s because this discounted sale price for the 55-inch model is the same price LG charges for the much smaller 48-inch model. How crazy is that?

There’s no way this deal is going to last very long, so definitely hurry up or you’ll almost certainly miss out.

LG OLED55CXPUA 55″ 4K Smart OLED TV – $1,496.99

LG OLED TV: Only OLED pixels emit their own light, allowing for perfect black, intense color, and stunning picture.

PIXEL LEVEL DIMMING: Millions of pixels emit their own light. Only OLED can turn pixels off completely and independently. See stunning picture, perfect black, infinite contrast, and over a billion rich colors.

WEBOS AND MAGIC REMOTE: LG’s fan-favorite webOS platform makes it surprisingly fast and easy to stream movies and shows with your favorite apps and find new obsessions based on what you like. While our Magic Remote lives up to its name with voice and motion control — just speak or simply point, scroll and click.

α9 GEN 3 AI PROCESSOR 4K: Everything you see and hear is automatically made better, clearer, smoother, and more dynamic with our a9 Gen 3 AI Processor 4K. You don’t have to do a thing. Our most advanced 4K processor does it for you with AI Picture Pro, AI Sound Pro, AI 4K Upscaling, and the ability to help your TV to evolve over time.

GAMING: LG OLED TV is built for gaming. AI-powered picture quality transports you to the moment. Gaming features and the latest tech, like NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync, give you an edge with less lag, high refresh rates, and incredibly smooth and responsive gameplay.

OLED MOTION PRO: our most advanced motion handling for fast movements in sports and action sequences | Native Refresh Rate: 120Hz

INPUTS & OUTPUTS: HDMI (HDMI 2.1 & HDCP 2.2) x4, USB 2.0 x3, RF Connection Input (Antenna/Cable) x1, AV Input x1 (breakout cable required, not included), Ethernet Input x1, RS-232C Input (Mini Jack) x1, Digital Audio Output (Optical) x1 | Wi-Fi (802.11ac) & Bluetooth 5.0 Enabled

DIMENSIONS W/O STAND(WxHxD): 48.3″ x 27.8″ x 1.8″ | DIMENSIONS W/ STAND: 48.3″ x 29.1″ x 9.9″ | STAND WIDTH: 39.3″

