If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking for affordable coronavirus face masks made in the USA that work just as well as $10-$15 3M N95 masks, we’ve got just the thing.

They’re masks you’ve likely never heard of called Bluegrass Masks Multi-Layer Face Masks and they cost just $17.99 for a 10-pack on Amazon.

Tests by an independent lab found that these masks filter up to 97.4% of small airborne particles like coronaviruses, which is better performance than the 95% minimum required for N95 face masks.

Bluegrass masks work almost as well as FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks, but they weren’t tested by NIOSH or authorized by the FDA like Powecom’s masks.

N95 masks are still the gold standard in respiratory protection, and we have some important news on that front. Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find 3M N95 masks, Moldex N95 masks, Honeywell N95 masks, and more in stock. It’s extremely rare that N95 masks from top brands like these are actually in stock on Amazon, and even more rare that they’re available for anyone to order instead of just hospitals and government agencies. These masks are definitely some of the best ones out there — but there’s a big caveat.

The problem with N95 masks is that they cost a fortune right now, but there’s another option that’s just as good for much less money. Powecom KN95 face masks are currently the only KN95 masks on Amazon that are FDA-authorized for medical use. They were tested by NIOSH and found to filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles, so they work even better than most top N95 masks. They’re even on sale with a huge 42% discount right now, so you’ll only pay $2.61 per mask.

Looking for COVID-19 protection that’s just as good but far more affordable than all those masks? We found a terrific new option that you should definitely check out.

Anyone who hasn’t yet heard of Bluegrass Masks Multi-Layer Face Masks before is definitely not alone. We had never heard of them ourselves until we stumbled upon them while digging for deals. As it turns out, however, they’re a fantastic option for anyone looking for protection from the novel coronavirus, and they cost far less than any N95 face masks you’ll come across.

The first thing you need to know about these face masks is that they’re made right here in the USA instead of in China, which is where most alternatives to N95 masks are made. There’s nothing wrong with masks made in China as long as they’re FDA-authorized, of course, but many people will be happy to have a USA-made option that works just as well. The manufacturer had these masks tested at an independent lab and found that they filter up to 97.4% of 3-micron particles. That’s even better performance than some 3M N95 face masks, though it’s important to note that these masks have not been tested by NIOSH or authorized by the FDA.

BLUEGRASS MASKS Made in USA | Disposable Cup-Shaped, Multi-Layer Face Mask (10-Pack) | Snug-Fit… Price:$17.99 ($1.80 / mask) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

And last but not least, you can get masks that are much less expensive for low-risk situations like when you’re around other people but outdoors and socially distanced. Jointown 3-ply masks are the best-selling option on Amazon and they’re on sale right now at a new all-time low price — just $0.23 each. You can also pick up similar black 3-ply face masks for $0.28 apiece.

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) List Price:$14.37 Price:$11.50 ($0.23 / mask) You Save:$2.87 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

50 Pcs Disposable Face Cover 3-Ply Filter Non Medical Breathable Earloop Masks (Black) Price:$13.99 ($0.28 / mask) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.